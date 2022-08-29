Christopher Middleton Arrested After Barricading Himself With Child In Home

On Sunday evening, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the 9000 block of West Ridge Trail Road for a call about a potential domestic violence situation involving a barricaded suspect.

After locating the residence, HCSO SWAT responded to the scene and the Hostage Negotiation Team began speaking with the suspect who continued to make violent threats. After some time, an entry was made into the residence. The child in the residence was recovered safely and the suspect was taken into custody.

Numerous weapons were also located inside the residence.

The suspect, Christopher Middleton (born in 1971), has been charged with aggravated burglary, simple assault, domestic assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated child endangerment, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The HCSO thanked the Soddy Daisy Police, Hamilton County Communications (911), and Hamilton County EMS for their assistance in this event.