Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 22-28:

NATIONS DAKOTA ANDERSON-BROCK W/M 26 MISD OFFICER THOMASON FAIL TO OBEY TRAFFIC DEVICE, FTML, PROBATION VIOLATION

THOMPSON ERNESTINE LATRICE B/F 31 MISD OFFICER SMITH SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

PARLETT MATTHEW RYAN W/M 32 FELONY HOLDER PAROLE VIOLATION

BRACEY DAVID EDWIN W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA X2

WATSON JOSHUA MATTHEW W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

ALEXANDER THOMAS WAYNE W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG BURGLARY, THEFT BY TAKING, FTA

HILLEY JASON RANDALL W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

LOFTY MICHAEL ANDREW W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

SACKETT DANNY HAROLD W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING X2, OBSTRUCTION

HOWARD JOSH KEVIN W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER WILSON PROBATION VIOLATION

CASTEEL MEGAN KATHLEEN ANNE W/F 29 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG BURGLARY

GRAVITT LYNDSEY BROOKE W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND, STRIKING FIXED OBJECT, HIT & RUN, DUTY OF DRIVER TO STOP

PAYNE TRUETT ANTHONY W/M 58 OFFICER FERGUSON HOLD FOR WHITFIELD COUNTY

WALLEN GERREN LEE W/M 38 OFFICER FERGUSON HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA COUNTY

PHILLIPS RONALD ANTHONY W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

ALHGREN JEFFERY SCOTT W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FLEEING/ELUDING

FRANCISCO JOSHUA DAVID W/M 30 MISD OFFICER BROWN CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND

ROMINE STEPHEN WESLEY W/M 37 MISD OFFICER WILLIAMSON FAILURE TO APPEAR

TAYLOR BOBBY JOE W/M 39 ------ OFFICER GILBERT RETURN FROM CHI

BARTLEY MEGAN DANIELLE W/F 33 ------ OFFICER BROWN HOLD FOR COURT

SMITH JERMAINE SHANK B/M 49 ------ OFFICER YOUNG MENTAL HEALTH COURT SANCTION

SONGER SAMANTHA ANN W/F 45 ------ OFFICER WILLETT MENTAL HEALTH COURT SANCTION

SANFORD GAGE ADAM W/M 23 FEL OFFICER MATTHEWS TRAFFICING, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING THE COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A CRIME

GARCIA DANIEL CIREACO W/M 33 FEL OFFICER FERGUSON POSS OF METH, POSS SCH II, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

WEBB HAYDEN BARBERA W/F 25 FEL OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

MARTER DOUGLAS BLAINE W/M 60 FEL OFFICER SIMPSON AGG ASSAULT, BATTERY FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD, POSS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

WILLIAMS DOVIE MAE W/F 46 FELONY OFFICER WILLETT FTA

BELL WILLIAM WILEY W/M 65 FELONY OFFICER WILLETT PROBATION VIOLATION

CHILDRESS SHARON EILEEN W/F 62 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCDOWELL SHERYLL DAWN W/F 36 FELONY OFFICER GAYLON POSS.

OF SCHEDULE II SUBSTANCE

CHILDRESS GEORGE RILEY W/M 27 MISD OFFICER HERPST DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MAURER TROY SPENCER W/M 55 FELONY OFFICER BALLARD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, PROBATION VIOLATION

MARTER DOUGLAS BLAINE W/M FELONY OFFICER GILREATH AGGRAVATED STALKING x3, VIOLATION OF FAMILVIOLENCE ORDER

MCWHORTER VERONICA KAITLYN W/F 22 MISD OFFICER RUSS PROBATION VIOLATION

THOMPSON KEVIN ALEXANDER W/M 42 FEL OFFICER THOMASON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

SHEPERD ANDREW GLENN W/M 40 MISD OFFICER THOMASON FTA

COX TIMOTHY CHARLES W/M 21 FEL OFFICER GALYON THEFT BY RECEVING

ALLRED JAMES WILLIAM W/M 56 - OFFICER YOUNG COURT ORDER

EDWARDS DAKOTA W/M 28 - OFFICER YOUNG COURT ORDER

DAVIS JAMES REID W/M 40 FEL OFFICER PENY POSS OF METH, FTA

WRIGHT CARLA SABRINA W/F 51 FEL OFFICER COKER POSS OF SCH II, POSS OF SCH IV

JUV JUV JUV B/M 15 FEL OFFICER GALYON THEFT BY RECEIVING

HUMPHREY KARISA MATTA W/F 29 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT ( CITY)

BRITT-MCCAMEY VICTORIA BRIIANNA W/F 27 MISD BALLARD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

PARM JOEL KINZE W/M 57 MISD OFFICER MATTESON PROBATION VIOLATION

BAGGETT GREG KEITH W/M 57 FEL OFFICER MOSS RECKLESS CONDUCT, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, BATTERY FVA

AARON BRANDON LEE W/M 25 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

DAVIS JAMES REED W/M 40 RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

HOLLAND DAVID KEITH W/M 44 MISD OFFICER PRESNELL SIMPLE ASSAULT (WARRANT)

MARTIN DONALD ADAM W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION

CAUSEY BRENNON TATE W/M 26 MISD OFFICER WILSON FTA WARRANT

SONGER SAMANTHA ANN W/F 45 OFFICER BARNER RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

BLACKWELDER WILLIAM ALLEN W/M 30 MISD OFFICER HENRY SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO PROOF INSURANCE, SPEEDING

ALEXANDER THOMAS WAYNE W/M 46 OFFICER GILBERT RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

CAMPBELL HEATHER NICOLE W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER BARRETT ESCAPE

BURNS WHITNEY NICOLE W/F 27 FELONY OFFICER KIRBY POSS OF SCH II, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HARMON FRANCES DAWN W/F 55 FELONY OFFICER KIRBY POSS OF METH, DUI, TAG

GOMEZ SARAH KIRBY W/F 43 MISD OFFICER GSP MITCHELL DUI, FTML

WOODS RONYALE ANTONIO B/M 32 MISD OFFICER OWENS FTA

THOMPSON CHRISTINA LOUISE W/F 55 MISD OFFICER DUNN FTA, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING, FIVING FALSE NAME/INFO

RAINES LEWIS JUNIOR W/M 42 MISD OFFICER HOUSER SIMPLE BATTERY - FVA

ZIMMERMAN CHASTIN MCKINLEY W/M 18 MISD OFFICER DOYLE FTA

DAVIS JAMES REID W/M 40 OFFICER PHILLIPS RETURN FROM CHI

JONES RANDY WAYNE W/M 60 MISD OFFICER PRESNELL SIMPLE ASSAULT

TOWNSEND REBECCA NICOLE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER PRESNELL SIMPLE ASSAULT

BRADLEY TERRY EUGENE W/M 71 MISD OFFICER PRESNELL VIOLATION OF FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

BRADLEY GARY WADE W/M 68 MISD OFFICER PRESNELL SIMPLE ASSAULT, BATTERY

PENSON ROBERT WILLIAM W/M 24 FELONY OFFICER PRESNELL CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND, OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY CALLS, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BAILEY HEATHER NICHOLE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER SMITH PROBATION VIOLATOIN

GALLEBLY JOSHUA ALEXANDER W/M 32 MISD OFFICER PRESNELL SUSPENDED LICENSE