Man Charged With Crushing Cat's Head Says "It Was Just A Cat"

A man charged with killing a cat by crushing its head with some sort of blunt object told officers, "It was just a cat."

Travis Lee Lawson, 35, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals in the incident on Friday.

Police were summoned to 7429 Pamela Dr. initially on a mentally disturbed call.

Officers said at the scene Lawson seemed very agitated and kept saying he would be good. He was detained by deputies "due to his erratic behavior."

A woman at the residence told officers that when she came home from work that Lawson told her he had killed her cat.

Asked what happened, Lawson first said it was just a cat, then he said his dog bit the cat and he "finished it off." Police said there was no indication that a dog had bitten the cat.

Lawson, who gave his address as Whitwell, Tn., was taken to jail.