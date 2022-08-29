 Tuesday, August 30, 2022 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

DA Executive Assistant Cameron Williams Takes Prosecutor Position In Knoxville

Monday, August 29, 2022
Cameron Williams
Cameron Williams

Executive Assistant District Attorney General Cameron Williams announced Monday that he has accepted a position with General Charme Allen and the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

General Williams has spent his entire career in law enforcement, primarily in Hamilton County. He joined the Hamilton County District Attorney’s office in 2007, when he was hired by former District Attorney General Bill Cox. He has served as Division Three supervisor and gang prosecutor. Over the last decade, he has successfully tried some of the most high profile and violent crimes in Hamilton County.

He was named executive assistant in 2018 by the current administration. DA Williams graduated from Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in Memphis in 2003. Prior to joining the Hamilton County D.A’s office, he served as an assistant district attorney with the 25th Judicial District in West Tennessee.

DA Williams will be sworn in to his new role Aug. 31, and will work with the Major Crimes Unit of the Knox County DA’s office.

DA Williams also announced that he plans to submit his name for Judge Alex McVeagh’s seat in Hamilton County General Sessions Court, should the position become available. Judge McVeagh is currently a candidate for Division 2 Criminal Court Judge, a position vacated by Judge Tom Greenholtz.

DA Williams and his wife, Amy, have two daughters and live in Hixson. He has been a member of Hixson United Methodist Church for the past 10 years.

When he is not in the courtroom, DA Williams can be found at the softball field or coaching basketball for his daughters’ school.


