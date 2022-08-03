Fortson Arrested In Shooting On Lillian Lane

Investigators on Wednesday afternoon with the Chattanooga Police Fugitive Division, the U.S. Marshal Service, and the ATF arrested a fugitive charged with attempted murder.

Officers responded at 3:48 p.m. to 829 Sylvan Dr.

Law enforcement officers went to locate Walter Fortson III, 19, in connection with a shooting that occurred last week near 1400 Lillian Lane.

Shortly after making contact at the residence, police took Fortson into custody.

He has been arrested on warrants for domestic aggravated assault, attempted criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.