Fortson Arrested In Shooting On Lillian Lane

Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Investigators on Wednesday afternoon with the Chattanooga Police Fugitive Division, the U.S. Marshal Service, and the ATF arrested a fugitive charged with attempted murder.
 
Officers responded at 3:48 p.m. to 829 Sylvan Dr.
 
Law enforcement officers went to locate Walter Fortson III, 19, in connection with a shooting that occurred last week near 1400 Lillian Lane.
 
Shortly after making contact at the residence, police took Fortson into custody.
 
He has been arrested on warrants for domestic aggravated assault, attempted criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 


August 4, 2022

August 4, 2022

August 3, 2022

Four Swick brothers made their way from Virginia to Hamilton County before the Civil War. They were sons of John Swick and were from Staunton in Augusta County. The brothers were William F., ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man with a felony record and with a gun at Memorial Hospital has been sentenced to serve four years in federal prison. Malcolm Hardy, 31, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... (click for more)

Democratic county mayor candidate Matt Adams said on elective eve, "I have seen several people post screenshots of a text to 'loyal Hamilton County Democrats'. This message is not coming from ... (click for more)



A Chattanooga man with a felony record and with a gun at Memorial Hospital has been sentenced to serve four years in federal prison. Malcolm Hardy, 31, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On April 28, 2020, a Chattanooga Police Department officer responded to Memorial Hospital to follow up on a report of an individual, later identified as the defendant, claiming to be ... (click for more)

Democratic county mayor candidate Matt Adams said on elective eve, "I have seen several people post screenshots of a text to 'loyal Hamilton County Democrats'. This message is not coming from the Democratic party at any level. It is merely a last ditch effort to sway voters to a candidate who has no respect for Republicans or Democrats. "My opponent, Weston Wamp, consistently ... (click for more)

Matt Adams Got My Vote - And Response

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Wrong Today?

I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes. It is with such whimsey I love listening ... (click for more)

UTC's Ford Named To Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List

Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer. Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)

Larry Ward, Voice Of The Lookouts And UTC Women's Basketball, To Be Inducted Into The Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

Larry Ward, The Voice of the Chattanooga Lookouts and the UTC women's basketball team, will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame this Saturday night in Murfreesboro. The Eastern Oregon native is one of four Tennessee radio broadcasters in the 2022 career class. Others include Paul Tinkle, Bill Hacy and George Plaster. While working for the Pacific Coast League, ... (click for more)


