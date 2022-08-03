2 People Shot While Searching For Cell Phone On Cheek Street

Two people were shot on Wednesday night while searching for a cell phone on Cheek Street.The victims were a man, 23, and a woman, 29.

At 8:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene to find evidence of a shooting but no victims. Shortly thereafter, two victims showed up at a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

When they approached the location where the cell phone was pinging, they were shot. Police were advised that the two victims were searching for a lost cell phone.

Police are following up on suspect leads, but welcome additional information.

