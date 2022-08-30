Erlanger Health System Board Of Trustees Formally Adopts Mission Agreement

The Erlanger Health System Board of Trustees voted to formally adopt the mission agreement that includes the binding covenants and ongoing protections for Erlanger Health System, its associates and physicians and the community. The Board’s vote follows the Hamilton County Commission’s approval earlier this month.



"Today’s action by the Erlanger Board is the next step in the thoughtful and deliberate work to transition to an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit structure, which it has been undertaking to help ensure the best possible future for Erlanger as well as healthcare in Hamilton County and the broader region," officials said. "Next, a several months-long process begins to solidify the new non-profit structure. It will likely be well into 2023 before the process is finalized.

"Erlanger Health System leadership will continue to provide updates and engage with all stakeholders as the process moves forward. The Board is excited about Erlanger’s bright future and the long-term flexibility and benefits the independent 501(c)(3) structure will provide the organization as it continues its historical safety-net mission."