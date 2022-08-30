 Tuesday, August 30, 2022 81.0°F   thunderstorm in vicinity light rain   Thunderstorm in Vicinity Light Rain

Erlanger Health System Board Of Trustees Formally Adopts Mission Agreement

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

The Erlanger Health System Board of Trustees voted to formally adopt the mission agreement that includes the binding covenants and ongoing protections for Erlanger Health System, its associates and physicians and the community.  The Board’s vote follows the Hamilton County Commission’s approval earlier this month.

"Today’s action by the Erlanger Board is the next step in the thoughtful and deliberate work to transition to an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit structure, which it has been undertaking to help ensure the best possible future for Erlanger as well as healthcare in Hamilton County and the broader region," officials said. "Next, a several months-long process begins to solidify the new non-profit structure. It will likely be well into 2023 before the process is finalized. 

"Erlanger Health System leadership will continue to provide updates and engage with all stakeholders as the process moves forward. The Board is excited about Erlanger’s bright future and the long-term flexibility and benefits the independent 501(c)(3) structure will provide the organization as it continues its historical safety-net mission."


Man, 32, Shot Monday Night In Chattanooga

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man, 32, was shot Monday night in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 10:45 p.m. Police were notified by a local hospital that a man had walked into the emergency ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Man, 32, Shot Monday Night In Chattanooga

A man, 32, was shot Monday night in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 10:45 p.m. Police were notified by a local hospital that a man had walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The investigation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Goodbye Wonderful County Commissioners

Our current County Commission has never been deaf to regular citizens and always had their back. This has been proven many times over to be the case in property tax decisions, rezoning requests, and infrastructure hot buttons. The people of Hamilton County have been blessed and lucky to have a financially conservative elected body. That can also be said of our past elected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kickoff Ranks Vols 21st

The Kickoff, a Chattanooga-based college football newsletter, has Tennessee ranked 21st in its first issue of the season. Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia command the top three spots in the power ratings as Week One of the season will open Thursday night through Labor Day. Tennessee’s first game will be Thursday night in Knoxville against lightly regarded Ball State, which is located ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Good Bru McCoy News

Tennessee’s offense got deeper and presumably better last Friday courtesy of the NCAA, which ruled transfer Bru McCoy eligible for the upcoming season. Josh Heupel said on Monday that the chain reaction of giving the news to McCoy and then watching him inform his father constituted a career highlight for the Vols’ second-year coach. Surely, there will be more to come from ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer's McKenzie Wood Is TSWA Player Of The Week

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Chattanooga’s Smith earns TSWA Player of the Week honors Chattanooga’s Mackenzie Smith posted a goal with an assist in two outings to garner Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week accolades. The Louisville, Tenn., native assisted on Kelly Tuerff’s goal in the 76th minute and found the back of the net just over a minute later against Austin ... (click for more)


