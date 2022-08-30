 Wednesday, August 31, 2022 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Groundbreaking For New Lookouts Stadium Planned For Next April To Get Ready For April 2025 Opening

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
A groundbreaking is set for the new Lookouts stadium at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site, city Chief Financial Officer Brent Goldberg said Tuesday.
 
That would be in time for the Lookouts to begin play at the brand new $72 million facility by April 2025.
 
Mr. Goldberg spoke at the first meeting of the new City/County Sports Authority, which is set to issue $80 million in bonds for the project in December.
 
Board members presen were Matt Peterson, John Shearburn, Mitch Patel, Rudolph Foster and Edna Varner.
Absent were Randy Smith and Ann Weeks.

Mr. Shearburn was elected chair, while Mr. Foster was chosen vice chair. Edna Varner was elected secretary/treasurer 


August 31, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 30, 2022

Iesha Jones Gets Additional Sentences For Slaying Of Norman Sullivan

August 30, 2022

Tamarion Johnson Gets 21 Years For Murder Of Teen Who Would Not "Give Up" Her Drugs


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ADAM L 110 STEPHENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191622 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Iesha Ariona Jones has been given a 20-year sentence for especially aggravated robbery and two years for reckless endangerment to go along with a life prison term for the Sept. 3, 2018 homicide ... (click for more)

Tamarion Terell Johnson has been sentenced to serve 21 years in state prison for the murder of Shawnquell Stanfield. Johnson appeared before Criminal Court Judge Don Poole. He was ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ADAM L 110 STEPHENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191622 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ANDERSON, ANTHONY JEROME 2911 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ... (click for more)

Iesha Jones Gets Additional Sentences For Slaying Of Norman Sullivan

Iesha Ariona Jones has been given a 20-year sentence for especially aggravated robbery and two years for reckless endangerment to go along with a life prison term for the Sept. 3, 2018 homicide of 52-year-old Norman Sullivan. A jury in March found the 29-year-old defendant guilty of first-degree murder. She received an automatic life sentence, which means she must serve at ... (click for more)

Opinion

Goodbye Wonderful County Commissioners

Our current County Commission has never been deaf to regular citizens and always had their back. This has been proven many times over to be the case in property tax decisions, rezoning requests, and infrastructure hot buttons. The people of Hamilton County have been blessed and lucky to have a financially conservative elected body. That can also be said of our past elected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kickoff Ranks Vols 21st

The Kickoff, a Chattanooga-based college football newsletter, has Tennessee ranked 21st in its first issue of the season. Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia command the top three spots in the power ratings as Week One of the season will open Thursday night through Labor Day. Tennessee’s first game will be Thursday night in Knoxville against lightly regarded Ball State, which is located ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Good Bru McCoy News

Tennessee’s offense got deeper and presumably better last Friday courtesy of the NCAA, which ruled transfer Bru McCoy eligible for the upcoming season. Josh Heupel said on Monday that the chain reaction of giving the news to McCoy and then watching him inform his father constituted a career highlight for the Vols’ second-year coach. Surely, there will be more to come from ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer's McKenzie Wood Is TSWA Player Of The Week

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Chattanooga’s Smith earns TSWA Player of the Week honors Chattanooga’s Mackenzie Smith posted a goal with an assist in two outings to garner Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week accolades. The Louisville, Tenn., native assisted on Kelly Tuerff’s goal in the 76th minute and found the back of the net just over a minute later against Austin ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors