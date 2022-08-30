Groundbreaking For New Lookouts Stadium Planned For Next April To Get Ready For April 2025 Opening

A groundbreaking is set for the new Lookouts stadium at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site, city Chief Financial Officer Brent Goldberg said Tuesday.

That would be in time for the Lookouts to begin play at the brand new $72 million facility by April 2025.

Mr. Goldberg spoke at the first meeting of the new City/County Sports Authority, which is set to issue $80 million in bonds for the project in December.

Absent were Randy Smith and Ann Weeks. Board members presen were Matt Peterson, John Shearburn, Mitch Patel, Rudolph Foster and Edna Varner.





Mr. Shearburn was elected chair, while Mr. Foster was chosen vice chair. Edna Varner was elected secretary/treasurer



