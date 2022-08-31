Police Blotter: Woman Holds Man's Belongings Because He Took Her Candy Bar And Drink; Man Washing At The Hose Of A Gas Station Yells At Employee

A man and woman were reported in a disorder on E. 44th Street. The woman accused the man of taking her candy bars and a drink. The man accused the woman of holding his belongings ransom until she got her items returned. The man told police he did not have her items. The woman told police the man's belongings were locked in her vehicle. Police told the woman to remove the man's belongings from her vehicle, and she did without incident. The man then left the scene.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police she and a man had been arguing and she wanted him to

leave. The man grabbed a trash bag of his belongings and left the area.

* * *

The security guard at American National Insurance Co., 5700 Brainerd Road, told police that a white male was yelling and cursing at him. Officers spoke to the man and he said that the guard had been following him for a year. The man also said he was going to Walmart to have his phone fixed. Officers told the man to go to Walmart and avoid this private lot in the future.

* * *



A caller at the Publix, 5928 Hixson Pike, told police he saw two white males riding bikes down the road with a bike on top of their own and was worried that the bikes were stolen. An officer saw two men riding bikes south on the 5000 block of Hixson Pike, matching the description. Police spoke with one of the men who said that he saw a sign above the bikes saying "free," near the 5900 block of Hixson Pike. The officer was unable to locate the other man. The officer took a photo of the bike and placed it in the report. The man had no warrants and was released.

* * *

Police responded to a backing accident that occurred in the parking lot area of the McDonald's at 156 Browns Ferry Road. Police spoke to both drivers involved. They said a vehicle was backing up from a parking space next to the building, so the cars that were waiting in the drive thru line had started to back up some to allow space for the car to leave. In doing so, the van driven by a man bumped the front end of the Volkswagen Passat driven by a woman who was in line behind him. Police looked at both vehicles involved and no damage could be seen. Both drivers agreed that no accident report was needed.

* * *

A caller told police someone had stashed a gun behind the dumpster at Siegel Select Chattanooga, 6860 Lee Hwy. Police found nothing behind the dumpster. Police spoke to the caller and he said he saw a black male in an A-shirt looking around the dumpster and then a half hour later a different black male in a navy blue shirt retrieved a small black bag from behind the dumpster. The man said he never saw a gun.

* * *

A manager at the Orange Grove Apartments, 1002 E Main St., told police a homeless white male entered the facility, caused a disturbance and was removed by staff.

* * *



A man on Greens Road told police a car with a black male driver hit his mail box. He said he was able to confront the man by telling him, "If you don't take care of the mail box, then I will call the police." The said the driver said "ok" and left the scene. Further investigation will be done to figure out who this driver was.

* * *



A disorder was reported on Tomahawk Trail. A man told police that he and a woman got into a verbal altercation with the woman's brother that resulted in a brief physical altercation. The man did not provide information on the brother, as he did not want to prosecute in regards to the altercation.

* * *

Police spoke with a man who was sleeping at the door of a building at 621 E 11th St. Police told the man that he was trespassing and asked him to leave, which he did. Police also spoke with another man who was sleeping in the yard of the building, and asked him to leave, which he did. He was also informed that he is not supposed to be trespassing on this property.

* * *

Police spoke with a man and a woman were both sleeping in front of a building at 801 E 12th St., where there was a "no trespassing" sign. The officer informed them of the sign and asked them to move along, and they did.

* * *

An employee at the Shell station, 1905 Gunbarrel Road, told police a man was on the side of the building washing his face off with the hose. The employee said he was talking to himself and yelled at her. She wanted him off the property. The man was removed from the property with no issues.