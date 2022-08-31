Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ADAM L

110 STEPHENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191622

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ANDERSON, ANTHONY JEROME

2911 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BAGBY, ROBERT BRANDON

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1615 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

2013 ROLLINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOWMAN, JASMINE L

4603 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CARTER, BAYLEE LORE

193 ASHLYNWOODS DR CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCH III



CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE

1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLARK, CHRISTOPHER

1701 EAST 14TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VOP - DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COMBS, CHRISTOPHER K

1463 PISADES RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DEWS, DARRELL T3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONEVADING ARRESTDIAZ, FILIBERTO1903 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071042Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF ALCOHOL(UNDER AGE)SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDOHRN, LANCE ROBERTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEDOMINGUEZ, CLARA MARIE157 BELTZ LN DAYTON, 373212812Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EVANS, BRANDON FRANK260 ELEANOR DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATIONALTERING, FALSIFYING, OR FORGING PLATESPOSSESSION PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIEVANS, ERIC LAMAR8404 Old Cleveland Pike Ooltewah,Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFINLEY, NATHAN CHARLES8108 BIGGS RD OOLTEWAH, 373639756Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINNEY, BRUTIS H109 CHAMBER ST ROSSVILLE, 30742Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER2000 E 23RD ST #174 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDARSONGOODE, DEMETRIUS DAQUAN7301 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYOPEN CONTAINER LAWRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTGREATHEART, CHRISHANNA901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHARRIS, ANDREW JACKSON3501 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061404Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARRIS, PATRICIA A3501 TAYLOR ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 77 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARRIS, TROY THOMPSON1130 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY651 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARRESTHOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE2001 CLEVELAND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYHOWARD, STEPHEN EPO BOX 4639 EAST RIDGE MISSON GREENWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUGHES, ERWIN DARRELL1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJACKSON, MELVIN LEE3606 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, CASEY CHARLES807 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, MEAGHAN ANN2125 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOLLY, CAMBREN E7417 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211084Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL UNDER AGEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEKELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LANIER, CRYSTAL L3936 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTMARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK1687 AMONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDMASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN4330 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374071026Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MCDONALD, CODY LEE69 BEAVER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONREED, MATHEW ALLEN4832 TRESSIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SANDERS, ALICIA KAY2609 HAMMEL RD HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEIBERT, DAVID ADAM63 JUDITH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICSMITH, CURNICE T625 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEELE, GARY ANDREW321 TIMBERLINE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWALKER, CHRISTOPHER NOTORIUS3606 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTWEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANNHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITAKER, DOUGLAS M8810FOREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, TERRI MENE116 SUTTON AVE ROSSVILLE, 307418729Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE2300 NORTH CHAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONWOODS, ELIJAH JAMAL1815 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)