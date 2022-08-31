 Tuesday, August 30, 2022 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ADAM L 
110 STEPHENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191622 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ANDERSON, ANTHONY JEROME 
2911 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BAGBY, ROBERT BRANDON 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1615 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE 
2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO 
2013 ROLLINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWMAN, JASMINE L 
4603 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CARTER, BAYLEE LORE 
193 ASHLYNWOODS DR CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCH III

CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE 
1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, CHRISTOPHER 
1701 EAST 14TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP - DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COMBS, CHRISTOPHER K 
1463 PISADES RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

DEWS, DARRELL T 
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
EVADING ARREST

DIAZ, FILIBERTO 
1903 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071042 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL(UNDER AGE)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DOHRN, LANCE ROBERT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

DOMINGUEZ, CLARA MARIE 
157 BELTZ LN DAYTON, 373212812 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, BRANDON FRANK 
260 ELEANOR DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
ALTERING, FALSIFYING, OR FORGING PLATES
POSSESSION PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

EVANS, ERIC LAMAR 
8404 Old Cleveland Pike Ooltewah, 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FINLEY, NATHAN CHARLES 
8108 BIGGS RD OOLTEWAH, 373639756 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINNEY, BRUTIS H 
109 CHAMBER ST ROSSVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER 
2000 E 23RD ST #174 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ARSON

GOODE, DEMETRIUS DAQUAN 
7301 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA 
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRIS, ANDREW JACKSON 
3501 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061404 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARRIS, PATRICIA A 
3501 TAYLOR ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARRIS, TROY THOMPSON 
1130 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY 
651 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST

HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE 
2001 CLEVELAND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

HOWARD, STEPHEN E 
PO BOX 4639 EAST RIDGE MISSON GREENWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, ERWIN DARRELL 
1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON, MELVIN LEE 
3606 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, CASEY CHARLES 
807 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, MEAGHAN ANN 
2125 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOLLY, CAMBREN E 
7417 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211084 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL UNDER AGE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

LANIER, CRYSTAL L 
3936 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK 
1687 AMONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN 
4330 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374071026 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MCDONALD, CODY LEE 
69 BEAVER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

REED, MATHEW ALLEN 
4832 TRESSIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SANDERS, ALICIA KAY 
2609 HAMMEL RD HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEIBERT, DAVID ADAM 
63 JUDITH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

SMITH, CURNICE T 
625 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEELE, GARY ANDREW 
321 TIMBERLINE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WALKER, CHRISTOPHER NOTORIUS 
3606 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITAKER, DOUGLAS M 
8810FOREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, TERRI MENE 
116 SUTTON AVE ROSSVILLE, 307418729 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE 
2300 NORTH CHAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WOODS, ELIJAH JAMAL 
1815 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)


August 31, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 30, 2022

Iesha Jones Gets Additional Sentences For Slaying Of Norman Sullivan

August 30, 2022

Tamarion Johnson Gets 21 Years For Murder Of Teen Who Would Not "Give Up" Her Drugs


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ADAM L 110 STEPHENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191622 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Iesha Ariona Jones has been given a 20-year sentence for especially aggravated robbery and two years for reckless endangerment to go along with a life prison term for the Sept. 3, 2018 homicide ... (click for more)

Tamarion Terell Johnson has been sentenced to serve 21 years in state prison for the murder of Shawnquell Stanfield. Johnson appeared before Criminal Court Judge Don Poole. He was ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ADAM L 110 STEPHENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191622 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ANDERSON, ANTHONY JEROME 2911 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ... (click for more)

Iesha Jones Gets Additional Sentences For Slaying Of Norman Sullivan

Iesha Ariona Jones has been given a 20-year sentence for especially aggravated robbery and two years for reckless endangerment to go along with a life prison term for the Sept. 3, 2018 homicide of 52-year-old Norman Sullivan. A jury in March found the 29-year-old defendant guilty of first-degree murder. She received an automatic life sentence, which means she must serve at ... (click for more)

Opinion

Goodbye Wonderful County Commissioners

Our current County Commission has never been deaf to regular citizens and always had their back. This has been proven many times over to be the case in property tax decisions, rezoning requests, and infrastructure hot buttons. The people of Hamilton County have been blessed and lucky to have a financially conservative elected body. That can also be said of our past elected ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kickoff Ranks Vols 21st

The Kickoff, a Chattanooga-based college football newsletter, has Tennessee ranked 21st in its first issue of the season. Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia command the top three spots in the power ratings as Week One of the season will open Thursday night through Labor Day. Tennessee’s first game will be Thursday night in Knoxville against lightly regarded Ball State, which is located ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Good Bru McCoy News

Tennessee’s offense got deeper and presumably better last Friday courtesy of the NCAA, which ruled transfer Bru McCoy eligible for the upcoming season. Josh Heupel said on Monday that the chain reaction of giving the news to McCoy and then watching him inform his father constituted a career highlight for the Vols’ second-year coach. Surely, there will be more to come from ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer's McKenzie Wood Is TSWA Player Of The Week

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Chattanooga’s Smith earns TSWA Player of the Week honors Chattanooga’s Mackenzie Smith posted a goal with an assist in two outings to garner Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week accolades. The Louisville, Tenn., native assisted on Kelly Tuerff’s goal in the 76th minute and found the back of the net just over a minute later against Austin ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors