Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, ADAM L
110 STEPHENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191622
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ANDERSON, ANTHONY JEROME
2911 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BAGBY, ROBERT BRANDON
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1615 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE
2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
2013 ROLLINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWMAN, JASMINE L
4603 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CARTER, BAYLEE LORE
193 ASHLYNWOODS DR CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCH III
CASTEEL, TREVOR SHAQUILLE
1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, CHRISTOPHER
1701 EAST 14TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP - DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COMBS, CHRISTOPHER K
1463 PISADES RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DEWS, DARRELL T
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
EVADING ARREST
DIAZ, FILIBERTO
1903 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071042
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL(UNDER AGE)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DOHRN, LANCE ROBERT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
DOMINGUEZ, CLARA MARIE
157 BELTZ LN DAYTON, 373212812
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, BRANDON FRANK
260 ELEANOR DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
ALTERING, FALSIFYING, OR FORGING PLATES
POSSESSION PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
EVANS, ERIC LAMAR
8404 Old Cleveland Pike Ooltewah,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FINLEY, NATHAN CHARLES
8108 BIGGS RD OOLTEWAH, 373639756
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINNEY, BRUTIS H
109 CHAMBER ST ROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER
2000 E 23RD ST #174 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ARSON
GOODE, DEMETRIUS DAQUAN
7301 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARRIS, ANDREW JACKSON
3501 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061404
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, PATRICIA A
3501 TAYLOR ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, TROY THOMPSON
1130 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAWKINS, JOHN WESTLEY
651 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE
2001 CLEVELAND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
HOWARD, STEPHEN E
PO BOX 4639 EAST RIDGE MISSON GREENWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, ERWIN DARRELL
1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON, MELVIN LEE
3606 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, CASEY CHARLES
807 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, MEAGHAN ANN
2125 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOLLY, CAMBREN E
7417 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211084
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL UNDER AGE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LANIER, CRYSTAL L
3936 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARCHMAN, LAVON PATRICK
1687 AMONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN
4330 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MCDONALD, CODY LEE
69 BEAVER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
REED, MATHEW ALLEN
4832 TRESSIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SANDERS, ALICIA KAY
2609 HAMMEL RD HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEIBERT, DAVID ADAM
63 JUDITH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
SMITH, CURNICE T
625 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEELE, GARY ANDREW
321 TIMBERLINE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALKER, CHRISTOPHER NOTORIUS
3606 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITAKER, DOUGLAS M
8810FOREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, TERRI MENE
116 SUTTON AVE ROSSVILLE, 307418729
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILSON, NECOLE MICHELLE
2300 NORTH CHAMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WOODS, ELIJAH JAMAL
1815 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)