The new 11-member County Commission will need to find a replacement magistrate.

Magistrate Andrew Basler submitted his resignation, saying he is joining the district attorney's office under new DA Coty Wamp.

Candidates interested in being named magistrate should submit their application to the County Commission office by Sept. 14 at noon.

The Commission will interview candidates and then make a selection.

The magistrates set bond and issue warrants on a round-the-clock basis at the jail.