 Thursday, September 1, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Judge Russell Bean Has Left The Building

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 - by Earl Freudenberg

  • Pat Brown opens court

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Earl Freudenberg

    - photo by Judge Bean with Rev. Fred Steelman

  • Judge Bean and Judge Clarence Shattuck

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Judge Bean and Jon Kinsey

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

  • Judge Bean and Judge Lila Statom

    - photo by Earl Freudenberg

Borrowing a line from the musical Oklahoma “We’ve gone about as far as we can go,” Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean completed 22 years on the bench on Wednesday. Court Officer Pat Brown called Judge Bean’s court to order and the short docket consisted of several traffic cases.

Mr. Brown told the courtroom filled with family and friends that “the city was given a gift of honor and distinction when Judge Bean took the job.”

After Judge Bean presided over his last cases, he talked about what had happened in his life while a judge. He said it all started one day when Ward Crutchfield approached him on the way into court saying he should apply for the open judgeship.

Then attorney Bean responded, “Ward I don’t think I’d have a chance.” Senator Crutchfield responded, “I do, the Mayor (Jon Kinsey) is my son- in- law.” The former mayor was one of the guests on Judge Bean’s final day.

Mayor Kinsey said, “Russell Bean has done a good job and the city should be proud of his fairness.”

Judge Bean said his first day on the job, he told his staff he understands that court is stressful but his policy was to treat everyone with respect and he’s tried to live up to that ideal. He said there are so many that need to be recognized but cited three special individuals to whom he owes so much: his longtime pastor and spiritual leader Dr. Fred Steelman (Red Bank Baptist Church), retired Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck from whom he sought counsel many times and received guidance, and former Mayor Kinsey who helped fight the political battles.

Judge Bean praised his staff including the court officers and his special assistants. He said they all kept the courtroom running and efficient.

Judge Bean said the 22 years was filled with many challenges including 911 and COVID. He said he suffered personal losses including his parents and three brothers, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

Judge Bean spoke of several good friends through the years, including Criminal Court Judge Steve Bevil, close friend Gary Anderson and "Dr. Basketball" Gary Haskew from the radio program “Sport Talk.” The judge was known as the great defender on that popular radio show.

Judge Bean said he heard over 80,000 cases while on the bench and remembers one fight between the police and defendant. He said, “I just sat back and watched.”

Judge Bean said he performed several weddings including Country star Roger Alan Wade’s and TV sportscaster Kevin Billingsley. He also officiated the wedding of a young soldier at the Riverbend Festival.

Judge Bean knew most of those in today’s audience including many family members. When he had finished with his remarks, he left the courtroom but re-entered to shake hands and make pictures with his family and friends. He invited his friends back to his chambers where dozens of pictures with famous people and friends line the walls. Judge Bean said it’s known to some as the “tacky museum.”

As to Judge Bean’s future, “I plan to enjoy life and spend a lot of time with my family. There’s plenty of good baseball (playoffs and World Series), football (Vols) and UTC basketball ahead, among my favorite teams, the Red Bank Lions.”


September 2, 2022

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2022-23

September 1, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 31, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills


Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23: (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHLEY, JOHNNIE ETTA 4708 ROBINWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 34416 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

Here are the Grand Jury true bills: 314350 1 BIVENS, KEVIN TROY CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 08/31/2022 314350 2 BIVENS, KEVIN TROY POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON 08/31/2022 314352 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Schools Salaries For 2022-23

Here are the top Hamilton County Schools salaries for 2022-23: (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHLEY, JOHNNIE ETTA 4708 ROBINWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 34416 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BAUMGARTNER, KRISTIE GAIL 811 OSAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: TVA POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) FORGERY ... (click for more)

Opinion

Howard: Once On Path To Becoming Multi-Lingual, Multi-Skilled, Multi-Talented - And Response

I began attending Howard in second grade during the '60s. In addition to learning the three R's students were also introduced to foreign languages such as Spanish, French, Italian. By third grade we also had memorized most if not all the multiplication tables. Students were given these small multiplication cards, 1-12, to practice from. The keys to learning and retaining information ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My September Garden

The temperature in Neyland Stadium will be in the high 80s tonight in Knoxville as the football Vols usher in the season but the expectations in Josh Heupel’s second season are much hotter. While my fall azaleas are in full bloom and my bang-bang roses are certainly proud, there is a delicious air of excitement with the UT football team opening its season in Neyland Stadium. ... (click for more)

Sports

Scenic City Classic Will Have Special Meaning For Kentucky State Board Chair - A Chattanooga Native

Kentucky State football will meet Fort Valley State on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. in Chattanooga for the Scenic City Classic. The Classic will take place at Finley Stadium. There will be numerous events leading up to the game: Friday, September 9 The Gathering, Chattanooga Convention Center, 7 p.m Saturday September 10 Divine Nine/HBCU - Bounce ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Good Bru McCoy News

Tennessee’s offense got deeper and presumably better last Friday courtesy of the NCAA, which ruled transfer Bru McCoy eligible for the upcoming season. Josh Heupel said on Monday that the chain reaction of giving the news to McCoy and then watching him inform his father constituted a career highlight for the Vols’ second-year coach. Surely, there will be more to come from ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors