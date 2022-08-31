Judge Russell Bean Has Left The Building

Borrowing a line from the musical Oklahoma “We’ve gone about as far as we can go,” Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean completed 22 years on the bench on Wednesday. Court Officer Pat Brown called Judge Bean’s court to order and the short docket consisted of several traffic cases.

Mr. Brown told the courtroom filled with family and friends that “the city was given a gift of honor and distinction when Judge Bean took the job.”

After Judge Bean presided over his last cases, he talked about what had happened in his life while a judge. He said it all started one day when Ward Crutchfield approached him on the way into court saying he should apply for the open judgeship.

Then attorney Bean responded, “Ward I don’t think I’d have a chance.” Senator Crutchfield responded, “I do, the Mayor (Jon Kinsey) is my son- in- law.” The former mayor was one of the guests on Judge Bean’s final day.

Mayor Kinsey said, “Russell Bean has done a good job and the city should be proud of his fairness.”

Judge Bean said his first day on the job, he told his staff he understands that court is stressful but his policy was to treat everyone with respect and he’s tried to live up to that ideal. He said there are so many that need to be recognized but cited three special individuals to whom he owes so much: his longtime pastor and spiritual leader Dr. Fred Steelman (Red Bank Baptist Church), retired Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Clarence Shattuck from whom he sought counsel many times and received guidance, and former Mayor Kinsey who helped fight the political battles.

Judge Bean praised his staff including the court officers and his special assistants. He said they all kept the courtroom running and efficient.

Judge Bean said the 22 years was filled with many challenges including 911 and COVID. He said he suffered personal losses including his parents and three brothers, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

Judge Bean spoke of several good friends through the years, including Criminal Court Judge Steve Bevil, close friend Gary Anderson and "Dr. Basketball" Gary Haskew from the radio program “Sport Talk.” The judge was known as the great defender on that popular radio show.

Judge Bean said he heard over 80,000 cases while on the bench and remembers one fight between the police and defendant. He said, “I just sat back and watched.”

Judge Bean said he performed several weddings including Country star Roger Alan Wade’s and TV sportscaster Kevin Billingsley. He also officiated the wedding of a young soldier at the Riverbend Festival.

Judge Bean knew most of those in today’s audience including many family members. When he had finished with his remarks, he left the courtroom but re-entered to shake hands and make pictures with his family and friends. He invited his friends back to his chambers where dozens of pictures with famous people and friends line the walls. Judge Bean said it’s known to some as the “tacky museum.”

As to Judge Bean’s future, “I plan to enjoy life and spend a lot of time with my family. There’s plenty of good baseball (playoffs and World Series), football (Vols) and UTC basketball ahead, among my favorite teams, the Red Bank Lions.”