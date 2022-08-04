Chattanooga Man With Felony Record And Gun At Memorial Hospital Gets 4-Year Federal Prison Term

A Chattanooga man with a felony record and with a gun at Memorial Hospital has been sentenced to serve four years in federal prison.

Malcolm Hardy, 31, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On April 28, 2020, a Chattanooga Police Department officer responded to Memorial Hospital to follow up on a report of an individual, later identified as the defendant, claiming to be a bail bondsman, wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a firearm.

The officer arrived and made contact with the defendant, who advised that he was a bail bondsman and worked with multiple bonding companies in Chattanooga. The officer asked the man to provide his bail bondsman identification.

The officer then ran the defendant’s identifiers and determined he had two prior felony convictions. . When asked about his felony convictions, the defendant advised he knew he was a convicted felon.

The officer then asked if he had firearm on his person or in his vehicle. Hardy said he had a firearm in his vehicle, on the floor next to the driver seat. The defendant consented to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers located a Hi-Point 9mm pistol in a holster located between the driver seat and the center console near the floorboard.

Prior to possessing the firearm, the defendant was a convicted felon, having sustained at least the following felony convictions: robbery and facilitation of aggravated robbery.

