 Wednesday, August 3, 2022 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Man With Felony Record And Gun At Memorial Hospital Gets 4-Year Federal Prison Term

Thursday, August 4, 2022
Malcolm Hardy
Malcolm Hardy

A Chattanooga man with a felony record and with a gun at Memorial Hospital has been sentenced to serve four years in federal prison.

Malcolm Hardy, 31, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On April 28, 2020, a Chattanooga Police Department officer responded to Memorial Hospital to follow up on a report of an individual, later identified as the defendant, claiming to be a bail bondsman, wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a firearm.

The officer arrived and made contact with the defendant, who advised that he was a bail bondsman and worked with multiple bonding companies in Chattanooga. The officer asked the man to provide his bail bondsman identification.

The officer then ran the defendant’s identifiers and determined he had two prior felony convictions. . When asked about his felony convictions, the defendant advised he knew he was a convicted felon. 

The officer then asked if he had firearm on his person or in his vehicle. Hardy said he had a firearm in his vehicle, on the floor next to the driver seat. The defendant consented to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers located a Hi-Point 9mm pistol in a holster located between the driver seat and the center console near the floorboard.

Prior to possessing the firearm, the defendant was a convicted felon, having sustained at least the following felony convictions: robbery and facilitation of aggravated robbery.


August 4, 2022

Chattanooga Man With Felony Record And Gun At Memorial Hospital Gets 4-Year Federal Prison Term

August 3, 2022

AG Slatery Sues Walgreens For Unlawful Distribution And Sale Of Opioids

August 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Traveling Man Found Sleeping In Train Engine Cab; Woman Thinks Husband’s Mistress Is Filing False Police Reports Against Her


A Chattanooga man with a felony record and with a gun at Memorial Hospital has been sentenced to serve four years in federal prison. Malcolm Hardy, 31, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... (click for more)

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens in Knox County Circuit Court for violations of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, violating Tennessee’s public ... (click for more)

Police responded to the CSX Railyard at 500 Wauhatchie Pike on a report of a suspicious person asleep in the cab of Engine #5420. Police arrived and found a white male, originally from Kentucky, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanooga Man With Felony Record And Gun At Memorial Hospital Gets 4-Year Federal Prison Term

A Chattanooga man with a felony record and with a gun at Memorial Hospital has been sentenced to serve four years in federal prison. Malcolm Hardy, 31, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. On April 28, 2020, a Chattanooga Police Department officer responded to Memorial Hospital to follow up on a report of an individual, later identified as the defendant, claiming to be ... (click for more)

AG Slatery Sues Walgreens For Unlawful Distribution And Sale Of Opioids

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens in Knox County Circuit Court for violations of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, violating Tennessee’s public nuisance statute, and creating a common law public nuisance through its unlawful sale and distribution of opioids. Its failure to maintain effective controls against abuse and diversion has ... (click for more)

Opinion

Matt Adams Got My Vote - And Response

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Wrong Today?

I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes. It is with such whimsey I love listening ... (click for more)

Sports

Larry Ward, Voice Of The Lookouts And UTC Women's Basketball, To Be Inducted Into The Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

Larry Ward, The Voice of the Chattanooga Lookouts and the UTC women's basketball team, will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame this Saturday night in Murfreesboro. The Eastern Oregon native is one of four Tennessee radio broadcasters in the 2022 career class. Others include Paul Tinkle, Bill Hacy and George Plaster. While working for the Pacific Coast League, ... (click for more)

Four Football Mocs On Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Squads

Four Chattanooga Mocs feature prominently in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America squad. Returning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Devonnsha Maxwell and McClendon Curtis are on the first, while Ailym Ford and Ty Boeck come in on the third squad. Maxwell was a first team pick a year. Curtis is following the same track his fellow guard Cole Strange took ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors