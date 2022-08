Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADEYEYE, JOHN

3541 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALENTINE, KENNETH SCOTT

1612 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BLACK, CHRISTIAN A

5721 GRUBB ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

STALKING

HARASSMENT



CAMP, LEE ANDREW

313 MISSION CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARRACHER, DESTINY GAIL

139 BAKER STREET SHANNON, 30161

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE

14306 BACKVALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRISP, JIMMY DEAN

115 RIVER HILL DR DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



CURTIS, TRAVIS DANIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37212

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON

1811 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DYERS, MICHAEL

3600 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ENGEL, EVAN JACOB

3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

VOP (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)

VOP (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURIFINLEY, MOREYO DEVON307 SUNRISE LN APT C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTGARNER, DWIGHT720 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYHEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHENRY, SHANTORIA DEADRIENNE404 TUNNEL BLVD APT E11 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHYDE, CONRAD112 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054706Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSJACKSON, KEVIN WILLIAMS1601 AGNES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA2656 GLAD SREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKOWALESKI, ZANE MICHAEL59 ORCHARD LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANGFORD, JOHN CLINTON4146 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGVIO BUMPER LAWOBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEWLOFTY, MICHAEL ANDREW450 BEARIN DRIVE APT D HIXSON, 30734Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARKS, JANET FAYE3808 MOUNTAIN TOP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191634Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOWER, NICHOLAS STEWART8628 LEATHERWOOD TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY121 PASCOE CEMETARY RD LEWIS CHAP, 37377Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:VOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSHVED, PAVEL I8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMS, TRAVIS TAWUNNE2306 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESMITH, MARCALA LESLIE817 WEST MAIN ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, MARTIMUS CASLIN3930 CAINE LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OF $1,000STEAD COOTS, ANDREW JASON11012 DALE AVENUE WARREN, 48081Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTILES, TASHA LEANN11409 ARMSTRONG RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STROTHER, JOHN MICHAEL4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASWARTZ, MICHAELA ROSE2123 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHETAYLOR, AUSTIN RYAN3806 COTTONWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)TROTTER, DANIEL MADDOX405 VALLEYBROOK RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATURNER, STEPHEN DHOMELESS HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED BURGLARYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWATKINS, ANTHONY561 ELIZABETH CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSSESSION OF A WEAPONESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYWATKINS, FRANK HUBERT6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGYOUNG, JERRY RAY1612 BELLTOWN RD TELLICO PLAINS, 373855528Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY