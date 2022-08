Smith, Mosley Jones, Connor, Robinson, Black Leading In County School Board Races; Perkins, Grohn Neck And Neck In District 8

Joe Smith, Karista Mosley Jones, Ben Connor, Faye Robinson and Jill Black were leading in Thursday's election for County School Board seats in early voting results. Katie Perkins and Larry Grohn are in a close race, separated by 40 votes so far.

This is the first election in which candidates ran by political party or independent.

District 3

Joe Smith (R) - 2,400

Jenn Piroth (D) - 1,145

District 5

Karitsa Mosley Jones (D) - 2,534

Charles Paty (R) - 820

District 6

Jon Baker (R) - 944

Ben Connor (D) - 1,880

District 8

Larry Grohn (R) - 541

Katie Perkins (D) - 581

District 10

Faye Robinson (R) - 1,251

Jeff Crim (D) - 488

Christine Essex (I) - 104

District 11

Virginia Manson (R) - 812

Jill Black (D) - 916

Steve McKinney (I) - 67