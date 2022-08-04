Tracy Cox Ahead In East Ridge Judge Contest; Citizens Opposing Putting Court Clerk Under City Manager

In East Ridge, attorney Tracy Cox was in the lead for city judge.
The race featured longtime Collegedale Judge Kevin Wilson on the ballot, seeking to serve both towns. He got a favorable attorney general's opinion to do so, but had to win the election and get voter approval for a non-East Ridge resident to be judge.
Judge Cris Helton earlier left the post as he and his wife moved to help with a relative.
Others running are Chris Dixon and Rich Heinsman.
Another measure would place the elected city court clerk under the city manager.
East Ridge Judge
Tracy Cox 305
Kevin Wilson 170
Chris Dixon 83
Rich Heinsman 73
Ordinance to put the East Ridge court clerk under the city manager
Against 448
For 219
Ordinance to allow non-East Ridge resident to serve as East Ridge city judge
For 491
Against 178