Weston Wamp Headed To County Mayor Post

Thursday, August 4, 2022
Weston Wamp
Weston Wamp

Republican county mayor nominee Weston Wamp is headed for the county mayor office after an election win on Thursday.

Weston Wamp (R) 28,188

Matt Adams (D) 20,494

Mr. Wamp, 35, will take the seat long held by Jim Coppinger, who decided not to seek re-election.

It was the first political try for Mr. Adams, an Avondale resident who was raised on a farm and later served in the military.

The race heated up near the end with the release of emails between Weston Wamp and his father, former Congressman Zach Wamp, and the Chattanooga Lookouts. Mr. Adams said they showed the Wamps turning against the stadium project after Weston Wamp was not given a job he had sought with the local minor league team.

Then, Mr. Adams announced that current County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley was considering serving as a senior advisor in a "bi-partisan" administration. County GOP officials said that move was "beyond disturbing."


Marie Mott Wins Race For City Council District 8

Coty Wamp Rolls To District Attorney Victory

Smith, Mosley Jones, Connor, Grohn, Robinson, Black Win School Board Races


Activist and protest leader Marie Mott won a seat on the City Council on Thursday for District 8. Marvene Noel, who was appointed to the position on an interim basis after Anthony Byrd became ... (click for more)

Republican Coty Wamp rolled to a victory over Democrat John Allen Brooks for district attorney in the Thursday election. Ms. Wamp previously served as a public defender in Hamilton County, ... (click for more)

Incumbent County School Board members Joe Smith and Karista Mosley Jones won decisive election victories on Thursday. Ben Connor, Faye Robinson, Larry Grohn and Jill Black won in their school ... (click for more)



City Council District 8 Marie Mott 557 Marvene Noel 341 Malarie Marsh 294

Ms. Wamp previously served as a public defender in Hamilton County, then as a prosecutor in Cleveland, Tn. Most recently she has been special counsel for Sheriff Jim Hammond. She defeated incumbent Neal Pinkston by a large margin in the primary.

Matt Adams Got My Vote - And Response

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Scully Was The Best

For 67 years Vin Scully was on the microphone for the Los Angeles Dodgers and when he died Tuesday night at age 94, the entire sports world bowed its collective head. Mr. Scully - yes, he was that revered - was in my opinion the best baseball announcer of all time and put him in a broadcast booth with Joe Garagiola and you’ve got more magic than Disneyland. To read the plaudits ... (click for more)

Former Moc Jasmine Joyner Added To Women's Basketball Staff

As a student-athlete Jasmine Joyner’s name is peppered throughout record books for Chattanooga, the Southern Conference and even the NCAA. Now her name will be added to head coach Shawn Poppie’s first staff for the Mocs. “I am thrilled to bring Jas back to Chattanooga,” Poppie said of the Mocs’ former center. “She was a phenomenal player that played a big part in putting Chattanooga ... (click for more)

UTC's Ford Named To Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List

Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer. Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)


