Weston Wamp Headed To County Mayor Post

Republican county mayor nominee Weston Wamp is headed for the county mayor office after an election win on Thursday.

Weston Wamp (R) 28,188

Matt Adams (D) 20,494

Mr. Wamp, 35, will take the seat long held by Jim Coppinger, who decided not to seek re-election.

It was the first political try for Mr. Adams, an Avondale resident who was raised on a farm and later served in the military.

The race heated up near the end with the release of emails between Weston Wamp and his father, former Congressman Zach Wamp, and the Chattanooga Lookouts. Mr. Adams said they showed the Wamps turning against the stadium project after Weston Wamp was not given a job he had sought with the local minor league team.

Then, Mr. Adams announced that current County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley was considering serving as a senior advisor in a "bi-partisan" administration. County GOP officials said that move was "beyond disturbing."

