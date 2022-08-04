Only Democrat On Bradley County Ballot Wins; Jodi Riggins Defeats Businessman Allan Jones; Marsha McKenzie Wins Full Term On Cleveland City Council

The only Democrat on the ballot in Bradley County won over Cleveland businessman Allan Jones for the District 5 seat on the Cleveland School Board in the voting on Thursday.

Jodi Riggins, a 71-year-old award-winning healthcare worker, won 383 to 348.

Mr. Jones had hit the condition of the Cleveland Schools and said he would bring a number of improvements.

Ms. Riggins helped launch the Good Samaritan Clinic in Cleveland and was honored by the General Assembly for her community accomplishments.

Unopposed for Cleveland School Board were at large Matthew Coleman, District 3 Andy Lay and District 4 Peggy Pesterfield.

Marsha McKenzie defeated Nolan Tippens 242-56 in the District 1 contest for the Cleveland City Council.

Ms. McKenzie was appointed to the City Council Feb. 10, 2021, following the death of her husband, Councilman Charlie McKenzie.

Bill Estes was unopposed in District 2 and Ken Webb had no opposition for the at large seat.

Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks, a former state legislator, won another term as mayor unopposed.