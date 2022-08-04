Adam Lowe Defeats Mark Hall In Senate District 1 Race; Courtney Lynch Defeats Mike Taylor For District 12 DA

With most precincts reported, Adam Lowe held a lead of almost 1,100 votes over Rep. Mark Hall in the 1st District Senate race.
Courtney Lynch won over longtime District 12 District Attorney Mike Taylor, who ran as an Independent. It was 16,165 for Republican Lynch and 7,281 for DA Taylor.
Mr. Lowe won in Bradley County with 52 percent of the vote to Rep. Hall's 47.
Mr. Lowe carrried his home county of McMinn by 11 percent.
It was a little closer in Rhea County with Mr.
Lowe winning 2,114 to 1,846.
Rep. Hall did carry Meigs County by 152 votes.
Dr. Patricia Waters garnered 2,003 votes In the Democratic Primary.
|J. Adam Lowe
|4,484
|52.75%
|Mark Hall
|4,016
|47.25%
|J. Adam Lowe
|2,478
|55.79%
|Mark Hall
|1,964
|44.21%
|Mark Hall
|723
|55.87%
|J. Adam Lowe
|571
|44.13%
|J. Adam Lowe
|2,114
|53.38%
|Mark Hall
|1,846
|46.62%
|J. Adam Lowe
|9,647
|53.02%
|Mark Hall
|8,549
|46.98%