Adam Lowe Defeats Mark Hall In Senate District 1 Race; Courtney Lynch Defeats Mike Taylor For District 12 DA

Thursday, August 4, 2022
Adam Lowe
Adam Lowe

With most precincts reported, Adam Lowe held a lead of almost 1,100 votes over Rep. Mark Hall in the 1st District Senate race.

Courtney Lynch won over longtime District 12 District Attorney Mike Taylor, who ran as an Independent. It was 16,165 for Republican Lynch and 7,281 for DA Taylor.

Mr. Lowe won in Bradley County with 52 percent of the vote to Rep. Hall's 47. 
 
Mr. Lowe carrried his home county of McMinn by 11 percent.
 
It was a little closer in Rhea County with Mr.
Lowe winning 2,114 to 1,846.
 
Rep. Hall did carry Meigs County by 152 votes.
 
Dr. Patricia Waters garnered 2,003 votes In the Democratic Primary.

Bradley
J. Adam Lowe 4,484 52.75%
Mark Hall 4,016 47.25%

McMinn
J. Adam Lowe 2,478 55.79%
Mark Hall 1,964 44.21%

Meigs
Mark Hall 723 55.87%
J. Adam Lowe 571 44.13%

Rhea
J. Adam Lowe 2,114 53.38%
Mark Hall 1,846 46.62%

Totals
J. Adam Lowe 9,647 53.02%
Mark Hall 8,549 46.98%

Courtney Lynch
Courtney Lynch

August 5, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDER, DANA MICHELLE 892 LOCK AND DAM ROAD JASPER, 37347 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR BOWMAN, BENJAMIN WADE 314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF ... (click for more)

Marie Mott Wins Race For City Council District 8

Activist and protest leader Marie Mott won a seat on the City Council on Thursday for District 8. Marvene Noel, who was appointed to the position on an interim basis after Anthony Byrd became City Court clerk, was also on the ballot along with Malarie Marsh. City Council District 8 Marie Mott 557 Marvene Noel 341 Malarie Marsh 294 (click for more)

Opinion

Matt Adams Got My Vote - And Response

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Scully Was The Best

For 67 years Vin Scully was on the microphone for the Los Angeles Dodgers and when he died Tuesday night at age 94, the entire sports world bowed its collective head. Mr. Scully - yes, he was that revered - was in my opinion the best baseball announcer of all time and put him in a broadcast booth with Joe Garagiola and you’ve got more magic than Disneyland. To read the plaudits ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Jasmine Joyner Added To Women's Basketball Staff

As a student-athlete Jasmine Joyner’s name is peppered throughout record books for Chattanooga, the Southern Conference and even the NCAA. Now her name will be added to head coach Shawn Poppie’s first staff for the Mocs. “I am thrilled to bring Jas back to Chattanooga,” Poppie said of the Mocs’ former center. “She was a phenomenal player that played a big part in putting Chattanooga ... (click for more)

UTC's Ford Named To Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List

Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer. Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)


