Adam Lowe Defeats Mark Hall In Senate District 1 Race; Courtney Lynch Defeats Mike Taylor For District 12 DA; Ted Engel Is Public Defender Winner

Three generations of Engels look over the nights election results

Adam Lowe captured the 1st District Senate seat with a win over Rep. Mark Hall. The tally was 9,647 to 8,549.

Courtney Lynch of Winchester won over longtime District 12 District Attorney Mike Taylor, who ran as an Independent. It was 16,165 for Republican Lynch and 7,281 for DA Taylor.



DA Taylor lost his home county of Rhea 60 to 40 percent and lost Ms. Lynch’s home county of Franklin by 75 percent to 25 percent.

Lynch was an assistant district attorney working for DA Taylor for several years.

Rhea County native Ted Engel, in his first time out running for office, beat incumbent Public Defender Jeff Harmon districtwide 13,992 to 8,307. Mr. Engel, who works as an assistant public defender in Hamilton County, carried all counties except Mr. Harmon’s home county of Sequatchie.

Mr. Engel ran as a Republican and Mr. Harmon as an Independent.

All three of the circuit court Judges, Bradley Sherman in part I, John Cameron in Part II and Justin Angel in part III, faced no opponents in the general election. 12th District Chancellor Missy Thomas Willis ran unopposed.

State Rep. Ron Travis (R-Dayton) breezed to a primary win gathering 7,795 votes in the 31st District. The District now consists of Rep. Travis’s home county of Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie and Van Buren counties.

He will face David L. Brown in the November general election. Mr. Brown got 950 votes with the most coming from Rhea with 385 and Sequatchie with 209.

Mr. Lowe won in Bradley County with 52 percent of the vote to Rep. Hall's 47.

Mr. Lowe carrried his home county of McMinn by 11 percent.

It was a little closer in Rhea County with Mr. Lowe winning 2,114 to 1,846.

Rep. Hall did carry Meigs County by 152 votes.

Dr. Patricia Waters garnered 2,003 votes In the Democratic Primary.

BRADLEY J. Adam Lowe 4,484 52.75% Mark Hall 4,016 47.25%

MCMINN J. Adam Lowe 2,478 55.79% Mark Hall 1,964 44.21%

MEIGS Mark Hall 723 55.87% J. Adam Lowe 571 44.13%

RHEA J. Adam Lowe 2,114 53.38% Mark Hall 1,846 46.62%