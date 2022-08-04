 Friday, August 5, 2022 82.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Adam Lowe Defeats Mark Hall In Senate District 1 Race; Courtney Lynch Defeats Mike Taylor For District 12 DA; Ted Engel Is Public Defender Winner

Thursday, August 4, 2022

  • Adam Lowe

  • Courtney Lynch

  • Three generations of Engels look over the nights election results


Adam Lowe captured the 1st District Senate seat with a win over Rep. Mark Hall. The tally was 9,647 to 8,549.

Courtney Lynch of Winchester won over longtime District 12 District Attorney Mike Taylor, who ran as an Independent. It was 16,165 for Republican Lynch and 7,281 for DA Taylor.

DA Taylor lost his home county of Rhea 60 to 40 percent and lost Ms. Lynch’s home county of Franklin by 75 percent to 25 percent.
Ms.
Lynch was an assistant district attorney working for DA Taylor for several years.

 

Rhea County native Ted Engel, in his first time out running for office, beat incumbent Public Defender Jeff Harmon districtwide 13,992 to 8,307. Mr. Engel, who works as an assistant public defender in Hamilton County, carried all counties except Mr. Harmon’s home county of Sequatchie.

 

Mr. Engel ran as a Republican and Mr. Harmon as an Independent.

 

All three of the circuit court Judges, Bradley Sherman in part I, John Cameron in Part II and Justin Angel in part III, faced no opponents in the general election. 12th District Chancellor Missy Thomas Willis ran unopposed.

 

State Rep. Ron Travis (R-Dayton) breezed to a primary win gathering 7,795 votes in the 31st District. The District now consists of Rep. Travis’s home county of Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie and Van Buren counties.
He will face David L. Brown in the November general election. Mr. Brown got 950 votes with the most coming from Rhea with 385 and Sequatchie with 209.
Mr. Lowe won in Bradley County with 52 percent of the vote to Rep. Hall's 47. 
Mr. Lowe carrried his home county of McMinn by 11 percent.
It was a little closer in Rhea County with Mr. Lowe winning 2,114 to 1,846.
Rep. Hall did carry Meigs County by 152 votes.
Dr. Patricia Waters garnered 2,003 votes In the Democratic Primary.

 

BRADLEY
J. Adam Lowe 4,484 52.75%
Mark Hall 4,016 47.25%

MCMINN
J. Adam Lowe 2,478 55.79%
Mark Hall 1,964 44.21%

MEIGS
Mark Hall 723 55.87%
J. Adam Lowe 571 44.13%

RHEA
J. Adam Lowe 2,114 53.38%
Mark Hall 1,846 46.62%

TOTALS
J. Adam Lowe 9,647 53.02%
Mark Hall 8,549 46.98%


August 5, 2022

A woman on Harley Street told police she heard her neighbor scream. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the couple in the house next door to the woman. The couple told police there was no ...

Representatives of the governments of Whitfield County and the cities of Dalton, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, and Cohutta tentatively approved a distribution arrangement for funding from the Local Option ...

A woman, 56, was injured in a one-car accident Friday afternoon on Brainerd Road. Chattanooga Police responded at 1:01 p.m. to 4515 Brainerd Road for a vehicle crash with a serious injury. ...



Police Blotter: Screaming Neighbor Was Just Having Fun; Gunshot Does $24,000 In Damage To Power Lines On Dixon Street

A woman on Harley Street told police she heard her neighbor scream. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the couple in the house next door to the woman. The couple told police there was no problem, they had just been having sex. * * * Police were called to a disorder prevention at a residence on Standifer Gap Road. A woman told police her son was arrested and his girlfriend ... (click for more)

County, City Governments In Georgia Approve LOST Distribution Deal

Representatives of the governments of Whitfield County and the cities of Dalton, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, and Cohutta tentatively approved a distribution arrangement for funding from the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) at a meeting Friday at Dalton’s City Hall. The agreement will now go to the respective governments for ratification at their next scheduled meetings. State law requires ... (click for more)

Opinion

County GOP's Resounding Victory

Last night our team was able to bear the fruits of 12 months of hard work. The Hamilton County GOP is proud to announce that effective Sept. 1, Republicans will hold more offices in Hamilton County than at any point in our county's history. Republicans maintained their majority on the School Board and we expanded our majority to 8-3 on the County Commission. It was truly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Scully Was The Best

For 67 years Vin Scully was on the microphone for the Los Angeles Dodgers and when he died Tuesday night at age 94, the entire sports world bowed its collective head. Mr. Scully - yes, he was that revered - was in my opinion the best baseball announcer of all time and put him in a broadcast booth with Joe Garagiola and you’ve got more magic than Disneyland. To read the plaudits ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Jasmine Joyner Added To Women's Basketball Staff

As a student-athlete Jasmine Joyner’s name is peppered throughout record books for Chattanooga, the Southern Conference and even the NCAA. Now her name will be added to head coach Shawn Poppie’s first staff for the Mocs. “I am thrilled to bring Jas back to Chattanooga,” Poppie said of the Mocs’ former center. “She was a phenomenal player that played a big part in putting Chattanooga ... (click for more)

UTC's Ford Named To Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List

Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer. Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)


