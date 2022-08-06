Police Blotter: Woman Is Afraid Of Man Trying To Burn Her With Acid; Woman Rents Apartment With Stolen Identity

Police were called to a disorder on Amin Drive and Shallowford Road where a woman was very afraid. She didn’t want to talk to police and make a report. The woman said a short, black male with dark clothing and a thin beard had liquid acid on him and was trying to burn her with it. The woman also said the man tried to run her over with his vehicle the night before. At this time the woman asked officers to leave. Officers BOLO'd the male suspect for officers’ safety.

* * *

A man on E. 44th Street told police his son's motor bike was stolen from his front yard. He said the bike was sitting beside the porch and was taken by a black male with a polo horse tattoo on the back of his head. He said the man left with the motor bike and came back 30 minutes later around 8:30 p.m. and pointed a gun at him. He said the gun was black and looked similar to the Sig police use. He went towards Rossville Boulevard after pointing the gun at him. He didn’t know who the man was.

* * *

A Walmart loss prevention employee at 5764 Highway 153 told police a man had stolen approximately $10 in merchandise and had become belligerent with him when he asked for his identification. The employee didn’t want to press charges for the theft and didn’t trespass the man from Walmart.



* * *

A woman on Gunbarrel Road told police her boyfriend had locked her out of the apartment. Police knocked on the door and the boyfriend opened the door and let her in as he was leaving. She said nothing physical had taken place, just a verbal argument.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police sometime during the night, someone entered her unlocked 2017 Jeep Renegade and stole a few items.

* * *

A woman told police she was traveling northbound on I-75 when an object flew off the back of a semi truck, damaging her front windshield. She pulled alongside the truck and flagged for the driver to pull over, which he did. The truck driver told police the woman had flagged for him to pull over, but was unaware if anything flew off his truck.

* * *

A man on Ziegler Road told police he had received messages on his Steam account (online) requesting gift cards valued at $300 from GameStop. The man complied with the requests before realizing that he was being scammed.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at 1905 Gunbarrel Road. Once on scene, officers spoke with an employee who said a white male in his 40's came in and stole two cans of beer. She wanted to press charges if he could be identified.

* * *

A man called police and said someone called the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union at 728 Market St. and identified themselves as him. He said they withdrew $8,700 from his account without his permission.

* * *

Police saw a car traveling south on Central Avenue with dark tinted windows. Police initiated a stop and spoke with the driver who had a valid license and insurance. He would only roll his window down about an inch. The driver was given a warning.

* * *

A man called police and said he had credit cards stolen out of his wallet while he was at Planet Fitness at 5425 Highway 153.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop at 1933 Hamill Road on a black Nissan Altima for a tag not coming back on file. The officer had dispatch run it after not being able to verify it. Dispatch was unsuccessful also with getting the tag to come back on file. The officer spoke with the driver who was from Mississippi and doing work at a local Walmart. The officer had info channel run the driver because her driver’s license was also not in the system. The woman showed to have valid driver’s license. She had paperwork for the vehicle and it did not come back stolen. She was released.

* * *

An employee at Wurthrevcar Fastener at 6170 Enterprise Park Dr. told police sometime between 2:40-2:50 a.m. someone cut the catalytic converter from the company's truck. The only suspect information is that they may have been driving a white truck. He later called back to report that there was second catalytic converter stolen as well.

* * *

The office manager of Earthscapes called police to report an incident at 800 E. 3rd St. at Mizpah Cemetery. Some of their workers were there doing some mowing the day before and two backpack blowers were stolen from their box van, possibly between noon and 3 p.m. They had left the van back door closed but unlocked when they parked it and when they came back, the blowers were gone. They didn’t see anything suspicious.

* * *

An employee at The District at Hamilton Place Apartments at 1920 Gunbarrel Road told police a woman used a fake name to rent an apartment and also gave a fake place of work. The employee had the woman’s real name. She said the woman presented staff with all of the other person’s personal information and stole her identity. The employee said they will be evicting her soon for using someone else's information. Officers spoke to an investigator who said the fraud division would investigate further. Officers attempted to make contact with the woman in her apartment, but made no contact.