Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, GEORGE H

312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114888

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BALLEW, KRISTEN DIANE

3404 OLD TASSO RD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENN, DEDRICK LABRON

919 ARCADA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL

5208 BLUE SPRINGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONILLA SUAZO, GERARDO RONY

535 S SAINTS MARKS AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRUTCHER, TYRIN MARCELL

2039 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064534

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDEWS, MELVIN PERKINS1702 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041319Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DRISCOLL, GINA MARIE1024 MILL CREEK RD ROCKY FACE, 30740Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDURHAM, DAVID EARL34 LINCOLN DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RDGARNER, LEKEASHA ANN1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOFF, ROCKY WAYNE269 BILL RUN ROAD DUNLAP, 32729Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREENE, DAVID R1063 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSGROVER, ALLEN MATTHEW674 N BEAUMOUNT RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERGUZMAN, SANTIAGO511 HEIDI CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374152323Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERMAN, REGINALD ANTONIO3918 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112107Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACOWAY, EVAN THOMAS1701 BROAD ST. APT. 421 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJASSO, AMOS DIAZ729 W TYLER ST APT 10 DALTON, 307208642Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJONES, CONNIE DENISE3000 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046339Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCKENZIE, DERRICK ANTWON7479 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTMCWHORTER, APRIL ALISIA1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORRIS, JERRY LEONHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAODOM, ALEX STANTRELL2712 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083041Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPACE, MISTY DAWN5108 WOODAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374102110Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRESTON, KENDRA SHALANE6530 FRANKFORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, TERRELL LEBRON209 CROLL CT APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROGERS, CLARENCE LEONTE5303 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374151847Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSMITH, JEMICHAEL LAMAR5108 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102170Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VANDLEN, TYLER6704 INDUS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSVASQUEZ, DANIEL7030 ADMIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VIA, AUSTIN NASH1920 CHESNUT ST. UNIT 130 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESDISORDERLY CONDUCTWADE, RICKY LOWELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)