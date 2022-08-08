 Monday, August 8, 2022 75.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Gas Prices Drop 16 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, August 8, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 16.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 67.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 65.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $3.15 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.04, a difference of 89.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $3.12 while the highest was $4.90, a difference of $1.78.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
August 8, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)
August 8, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
August 8, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
August 8, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
August 8, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
August 8, 2016: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
August 8, 2015: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
August 8, 2014: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
August 8, 2013: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
August 8, 2012: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.80, down 17.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.98.
State of Tennessee- $3.58, down 16.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.75.
Huntsville- $3.69, down 11.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.80. 

"The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We've even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I'm upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we're starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption."

August 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Repeat Thief Swipes Honeybun From Shell Gas Station; Vehicle Left Running And Unlocked While Man Shopped Is Stolen

August 8, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 1-7

August 8, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


An employee at the Shell gas station, 7022 Shallowford Road, told police a white male with a black shirt and pants walked into the gas station and was asked to leave the store. After several ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 1-7: HALLMAN COURTNEY LEANN W/F 28 FELONY OFFICER HEGWOOD PROBATION VIOLATION HICKMAN FELIX STANLEY W/M 42 MISD OFFICER HENRY SIMPLE ASSAULT ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Repeat Thief Swipes Honeybun From Shell Gas Station; Vehicle Left Running And Unlocked While Man Shopped Is Stolen

An employee at the Shell gas station, 7022 Shallowford Road, told police a white male with a black shirt and pants walked into the gas station and was asked to leave the store. After several attempts, the man then grabbed a honeybun and ran out. When he did, the employee walked out after him to tell him to stop coming into the store and stealing, and as he did, the man tried to ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 1-7

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 1-7: HALLMAN COURTNEY LEANN W/F 28 FELONY OFFICER HEGWOOD PROBATION VIOLATION HICKMAN FELIX STANLEY W/M 42 MISD OFFICER HENRY SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA, POINTING A GUN AT ANOTHER, NO TAG LIGHT MCNABB CHRISTY JEAN W/F 53 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON TERRORISTIC THREATS TUCKER HEATHER LEANN W/F 19 FELONY SELF CHILD MOLESTATION, AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rest In Peace, Larry Wallace

Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon. The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)

Election Day Observations - And Response

Congratulations to all the winners in Thursday's election. And also thanks to all who ran, it takes a lot of courage to enter the arena of politics. I didn't vote for Weston in the primary but I certainly did in the general election. I think he will do a wonderful job. Sabrena, I voted for you but I would imagine your career is over after one of the dumbest political stunts I ... (click for more)

Sports

Rain Did Not Dampen Red Wolves Resolve In Win

The rain delays did not lull the Red Wolves to sleep, as Chattanooga pounced all over the top-ranked Greenville Triumph in Saturday’s 5-1 blowout. Following a two-hour thunderstorm delay, the Red Wolves squared off against their long-time difficult foe in the Greenville Triumph. Every game between the two squads has been one by one goal—that was not the case for this muggy, physical ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak With 3-0 Win Over Maryland

Chattanooga FC battled to a 3-0 victory over the Maryland Bobcats late Saturday night with an official attendance of 3,479. The only thing more electric than the delay-causing lightning was Chattanooga’s first half attack, with goals from Markus Naglestad, Greg Stratton, and Taylor Gray. Chattanooga FC had a two-week break in action prior to the match following a dramatic cup ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors