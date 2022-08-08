Alfredo Wilson Killed In Wreck On Bonny Oaks Drive Early Monday Morning

Alfredo Wilson was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on Bonny Oaks Drive.
Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett announced Ron Bernard as the new chief of staff for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief of Staff Bernard will be responsible for directing the day-to-day
An employee at the Shell gas station, 7022 Shallowford Road, told police a white male with a black shirt and pants walked into the gas station and was asked to leave the store. After several attempts, the man then grabbed a honeybun and ran out. When he did, the employee walked out after him to tell him to stop coming into the store and stealing, and as he did, the man tried to
Officials with the City of Soddy Daisy announced that the work to improve the South Park in Veteran's Park is complete. The park, located at 9009 Dayton Pike, received extensive enhancements to its basketball, tennis, and pickle ball courts. The dog park, tennis/pickle ball courts, basketball court, and softball fields now feature new fencing. A new water spigot was installed inside
Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon.
The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964.
He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of
Congratulations to all the winners in Thursday's election. And also thanks to all who ran, it takes a lot of courage to enter the arena of politics.
I didn't vote for Weston in the primary but I certainly did in the general election. I think he will do a wonderful job. Sabrena, I voted for you but I would imagine your career is over after one of the dumbest political stunts I
The rain delays did not lull the Red Wolves to sleep, as Chattanooga pounced all over the top-ranked Greenville Triumph in Saturday’s 5-1 blowout.
Following a two-hour thunderstorm delay, the Red Wolves squared off against their long-time difficult foe in the Greenville Triumph. Every game between the two squads has been one by one goal—that was not the case for this muggy, physical
Voice of the Lookouts Larry Ward and I share at least one similarity...we have both been radio voices of Chattanooga's minor league baseball team. My lone season was in 1976 when the team returned to town after an absence of several years. Larry on the other hand has been doing that job well for 34 years and this past weekend was enshrined in the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. It