Alfredo Wilson Killed In Wreck On Bonny Oaks Drive Early Monday Morning

Monday, August 8, 2022

Alfredo Wilson was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning on Bonny Oaks Drive.

Chattanooga Police responded at 4 a.m. to 7208 Bonny Oaks Drive to a single-vehicle crash. Police were notified of a vehicle that had crashed into a pole.
 
Upon police arrival, driver, Mr. Wilson, was found at the scene deceased from the crash. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
 
The investigation of the crash is ongoing.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

August 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Repeat Thief Swipes Honeybun From Shell Gas Station; Vehicle Left Running And Unlocked While Man Shopped Is Stolen

August 8, 2022

Soddy Daisy’s South Park Improvements Are Complete

August 8, 2022

Ron Bernard Will Be Chief Of Staff For Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett


An employee at the Shell gas station, 7022 Shallowford Road, told police a white male with a black shirt and pants walked into the gas station and was asked to leave the store. After several

Officials with the City of Soddy Daisy announced that the work to improve the South Park in Veteran's Park is complete. The park, located at 9009 Dayton Pike, received extensive enhancements

Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett announced Ron Bernard as the new chief of staff for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Chief of Staff Bernard will be responsible for directing the day-to-day



Opinion

Rest In Peace, Larry Wallace

Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon. The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of

Election Day Observations - And Response

Congratulations to all the winners in Thursday's election. And also thanks to all who ran, it takes a lot of courage to enter the arena of politics. I didn't vote for Weston in the primary but I certainly did in the general election. I think he will do a wonderful job. Sabrena, I voted for you but I would imagine your career is over after one of the dumbest political stunts I

Sports

Rain Did Not Dampen Red Wolves Resolve In Win

The rain delays did not lull the Red Wolves to sleep, as Chattanooga pounced all over the top-ranked Greenville Triumph in Saturday's 5-1 blowout. Following a two-hour thunderstorm delay, the Red Wolves squared off against their long-time difficult foe in the Greenville Triumph. Every game between the two squads has been one by one goal—that was not the case for this muggy, physical

Randy Smith: Larry Ward's Big Day

Voice of the Lookouts Larry Ward and I share at least one similarity...we have both been radio voices of Chattanooga's minor league baseball team. My lone season was in 1976 when the team returned to town after an absence of several years. Larry on the other hand has been doing that job well for 34 years and this past weekend was enshrined in the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. It


