Larry Wallace Funeral Is Thursday In Athens, Tn.

The funeral service for former TBI director Larry Wallace will be Thursday.

Family will receive friends at First Baptist Church in Athens, Tn., from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST with a service following at 2 p.m. EST.

The Rev. Dr. Vant Hardaway and the Rev. Denman Frazer will be co-officiating. The committal service will follow at Pond Hill Cemetery in Athens.

Here is his obituary from Smith Funeral Home of Athens: