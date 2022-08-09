Man Fires Gun At Cleveland Walmart; Extra Officers Needed To Get Him Into Custody

A man fired a gun at the Cleveland Walmart on Tuesday afternoon, then officers had to use a taser on him and additional officers to get him into custody.

At 5:06 p.m., the Cleveland Police Department was dispatched to an armed subject/possible active shooter incident at Walmart, 2300 Treasury Dr. Deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded as well to back up Cleveland Police officers.

A caller reported to 911 that the suspect was armed with a gun and making threats of violence at the store. He fired the gun into the air, then got into a white SUV in front of the grocery entrance of Walmart.

Other callers also reported to 911 that a gunshot was fired by the man in front of Walmart. Deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and located the man in a white SUV, parked in the fire lane, facing the grocery entrance.

The suspect still had the firearm in his hand when deputies arrived, but later put it on top of the SUV. He exited the vehicle, but refused all further commands from officers.

A physical altercation took place when deputies tried to detain him. A taser was deployed, but had little effect on the suspect. He was taken into custody after more officers arrived to help subdue him.

The suspect, Doyle R. Herron, is being charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and aggravated assault against a first responder.