 Wednesday, August 10, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Fires Gun At Cleveland Walmart; Extra Officers Needed To Get Him Into Custody

Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Doyle R. Herron
Doyle R. Herron

A man fired a gun at the Cleveland Walmart on Tuesday afternoon, then officers had to use a taser on him and additional officers to get him into custody.

At 5:06 p.m., the Cleveland Police Department was dispatched to an armed subject/possible active shooter incident at Walmart, 2300 Treasury Dr. Deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded as well to back up Cleveland Police officers.

A caller reported to 911 that the suspect was armed with a gun and making threats of violence at the store. He fired the gun into the air, then got into a white SUV in front of the grocery entrance of Walmart.

Other callers also reported to 911 that a gunshot was fired by the man in front of Walmart. Deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and located the man in a white SUV, parked in the fire lane, facing the grocery entrance.

The suspect still had the firearm in his hand when deputies arrived, but later put it on top of the SUV. He exited the vehicle, but refused all further commands from officers.

A physical altercation took place when deputies tried to detain him. A taser was deployed, but had little effect on the suspect. He was taken into custody after more officers arrived to help subdue him.

The suspect, Doyle R. Herron, is being charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and aggravated assault against a first responder.  


August 10, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 9, 2022

Man, 43, Ejected From Jeep After Rear-Ending Vehicle On Brainerd Road

August 9, 2022

Man Fires Gun At Cleveland Walmart; Extra Officers Needed To Get Him Into Custody


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM 109 MODERN WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

A 43-year-old man was ejected from the Jeep he was driving following a crash on Brainerd Road on Tuesday night. At 8:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the scene. Police located the ... (click for more)

A man fired a gun at the Cleveland Walmart on Tuesday afternoon, then officers had to use a taser on him and additional officers to get him into custody. At 5:06 p.m., the Cleveland Police ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, OSCAR RAHEEM 109 MODERN WAY CHATSWORTH, 30705 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR AYALA, HUNTER 3580 BUCHANNAN ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BALDWIN, TREVOR JORDAN 5110 ELDRIDGE ... (click for more)

Man, 43, Ejected From Jeep After Rear-Ending Vehicle On Brainerd Road

A 43-year-old man was ejected from the Jeep he was driving following a crash on Brainerd Road on Tuesday night. At 8:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the scene. Police located the driver of a Jeep who had been ejected from the vehicle. He was suffering from non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police were advised the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rest In Peace, Larry Wallace

Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon. The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Alabama Picked No. 1 In Coaches’ Poll

When Alabama football coach Nick Saban described last year’s season as a “rebuilding effort,” it triggered a lot of good-natured laughter throughout college sports. After all, the Crimson Tide just won 13 games and the SEC championship game before losing the national title game to Georgia. As if to underscore such greatness, this year’s Alabama team has just been chosen by the AFCA ... (click for more)

Sports

Montgomery Snaps Lookouts' Winning Streak

Spirits were high and optimism was flowing at AT&T Field on Tuesday prior to the series opener between the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Montgomery Biscuits. After all, the Lookouts had beaten the Birmingham Barons five of six times on the road and had won seven of their last 10 games and three in a row. But all of that optimism was dampened in a hurry when second baseman ... (click for more)

Up-Tempo Pace In Full Force During Vols' First Preseason Scrimmage

Tennessee football completed its first scrimmage of preseason camp on Tuesday morning in Neyland Stadium as the Volunteers worked multiple situations in nearly 100 plays. An up-tempo offense was in full effect during the live, full-padded scrimmage that saw sixth-year senior quarterback Hendon Hooker toss multiple touchdowns, including one to tight end Jacob Warren . "We ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors