Police Blotter: Woman Says Curtains Have Changed Color, Wind Chime Appeared On Her Porch; Worker Sees People In His Truck - Wallet And Handgun Stolen

A woman on E. 48th Street told police that some suspicious activity has been going on around the house in the last few days. She said that the colors of her curtains have changed, and they are now more purple than the original color. She also said that a pink flamingo wind chime has arrived on her porch and she does not know where it came from. Finally, she explained that there have been several letters in her mailbox from people she doesn't know about their interest in purchasing her house. She found this suspicious because her house is not on the market. There were no signs of concern, and police explained that the letters are being sent to many people across the city regarding purchasing houses. There is no illegal activity and there is no police response necessary.

* * *

A suspicious couple in a gray Honda accord was reported at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy. Police spoke with the couple, who said they were waiting for a friend to come out of the hotel, then they were going to go camping. Both of them said they were going to leave the property shortly.

* * *



A gray Outlander SUV was reported at the Jiffy Lube, 688 Signal Mountain Road. The caller said the vehicle has been parked at that location for several days and has TN drive out tag. The vehicle did not return any information, but does not show stolen. The drive out tag does not expire until Oct. 4, so it's possible the vehicle is new and not on file just yet.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police saw a vehicle with what looked like a bullet hole in the windshield at the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St. Upon further investigation it looked more like the windshield was struck with an object and not by bullets. The vehicle also did not have any front seat windows, but they were covered with some type of cloth. The vehicle did not return as stolen in NCIC and there were no BOLOs for the vehicle. The vehicle was legally parked.

* * *

A woman living on a lot at Cedar Creek Mobile Home Park, 7356 Lee Hwy., told police that people were in the ditch behind her trailer. Police searched the area and did not locate anyone. The woman said that her phone was being bugged and that she knows what's going on. She started to talk about a black liquid and tried to show police her arm where she had scabs. She said the scabs are the black liquid she was talking about.

* * *

Police responded to an alarm at Chilis, 123 Northgate Mall Dr., at 6:27 a.m. A side door was found unsecured. Police checked inside the business and did not observe any suspicious activity. Dispatch was notified and attempts were made to contact responsible. Dispatch was unable to make contact with responsible.

* * *

Police spoke with a man who was found asleep in his truck on Williams Street. He said the church he was previously at would call police too, many times, so he left and relocated to Williams Street. NCIC came back negative for warrants. The man said he does not have a phone, but said he could be reached through his brother.

* * *



An anonymous caller told police that a white Toyota Rav 4 had been broken into in the Douglas Street Apartments parking lot. Police found the vehicle, displaying a GA tag, with its doors open. Police also observed what appeared to be its contents on the ground around it. Police also observed a blue Chevy S10 displaying TN tag with its tailgate tool box open and the contents on the ground around it. Police did not observe any cameras in the area. There is no suspect information and no victims have come forward requesting a report or expressed a desire to press charges.

* * *

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police someone entered her grandfather's 2021 Nissan Sentra by breaking out the right side front window of his vehicle. She said it will cost $275 to replace the window. (The vehicle is in her grandfather's name, but she drives it.

* * *

A woman called police to report damage to her car. She said she was driving on Hickory Valley Road, and she passed a construction crew doing work on the side of the road. She said as she passed, the construction crew was dumping a large load of gravel onto the ground. She said a rock flew up and struck her windshield, causing it to crack. The woman said she stopped and spoke with someone with TDOT and was given information about a website that she could report the incident. She said she would follow up with TDOT about the incident, but wanted to make a report with CPD just in case.

* * *

A woman at a business at 5617 Highway 153 told police that a window on her business was damaged and she was not sure how it happened. She said she was not sure how much it would cost at this time. She said she would call back in once she found out an exact amount.

* * *

A man called police from the Air Pollution Control Board, 5570 Trailhead Dr., and said he and his co-workers were out on the barge working on the lock when they observed people in his vehicle. He said by the time they got to his truck, the people had left in a dark gray Nissan Rogue. He said that the suspect stole his wallet, as well as his handgun that was in his vehicle. Police placed the handgun into NCIC as stolen.



