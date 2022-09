Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASHLEY, JOHNNIE ETTA

4708 ROBINWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 34416

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BAUMGARTNER, KRISTIE GAIL

811 OSAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: TVA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FORGERY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



BLACKBURN, CAMDEN GRAY

4714 LAKE HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, RONNIE LEE

3406 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101652

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

OF MARIJUANA FOR RESVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS. OF METH)BURNS, RICKY WINSTON7626 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYBURT, SHAMECA LASHON314 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONCARR, JESSICA L803 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOYNE, MACHANA LYNN1316 LOVELADY LEWIS ROAD SODDY DIASY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION SCHEDULE IV DRUGSPOSSESSION SCHEDULE III DRUGSDANIELS, FRANCIS LORENIA161 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDEBTER, BRANDY MICHELLE13324 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYDICKERSON, JOSHUA DANIEL1515 COUNTY RD VALLEY HEAD, 35989Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDYER, DAKOTA417 FERN TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773110Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULTEALEY, CRYSTAL LYNETTE1330 GREENS LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONELKINS, CHLOE L903 HOLLYWOOD RD KNOXVILLE, 37919Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTERVIN, QUORUM DESEAN501 LISA ST APT 1A RINCON, 31326Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceDOMESTIC ASSAULTFAVORS, ZAVIER DAYSHAWN2108 CHESTNUT STREET APT 230 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYGRAVITTE, LYNDSEY BROOKE975 BEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052619Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS METH RESALEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA)HARMON, KENDRAL LATRON4919 BRIGHTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOLT, ADRIENNE CASSANDRA30 LINDA LANE CARROLLTON, 30117Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)HOOD, JOSHUA SHANE5104 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOOPER, ROBERT ALAN1835 Farris Rd Chattanooga, 374213023Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00KIMBRO, DAVID LAWRENCE148 OLD LEAD MINE VLY CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON5764 TARE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS208 DAISY AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEMEADOWS, JOHNNIE L1052 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEOPEN CONTAINER LAWRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTMILLER, JONATHAN1802 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMONTGOMERY, KRISSY KASHAN2304 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063858Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE3804 CUSCOWILLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHILLIPS, CRYSTAL RENEE5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PITMON, SHARON MICHELLE727E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS DRUG PARA)RAINS, CRAIG D4177 HAPPY VALLEY RD FLINSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESCOTT, TERRY LEE1401 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH, QUENTALSE LAKESH1297 PRESTON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TICE, IAN MICHAEL109OLD BIRDS MILLS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA4228 FORREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)WARE, GEORGE VINCENT712 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041410Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED