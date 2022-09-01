 Thursday, September 1, 2022 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fire Breaks Out At Acropolis Mediterranean Grill Thursday Evening

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean Grill on Hamilton Place Boulevard Thursday night and found a fire on the roof that had started in the vent system.

It happened at 6:36 p.m.

Engine 8 arrived on scene and Captain Tim Greer established command with smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters made access to the roof and then found and extinguished the fire in the vent system with some extension underneath the roof.

The fire was out within 10 minutes of arrival. There were no injuries.

Acropolis is currently closed.

Engine 8, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Quint 21, Engine 15, Engine 4, Battalion 2 and Battalion 1 (Red Shift) responded. 


