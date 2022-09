A woman, 36, died in a single-vehicle wreck in the 5300 block of Falmouth Road on Saturday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 7:30 a.m. to the crash. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the woman deceased.

The cause of the wreck is yet to be determined.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.