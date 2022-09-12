The Show Went On For The Moon River Festival - Thanks To Auditorium Staff

When ominous clouds and heavy rain at Coolidge Park seemed to doom the finale of the Moon River Festival, somehow a quick switch was worked out to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

Nick Wilkinson, executive director of the Tivoli Foundation, said he got a call about the popular festival's plight, and his team sprang into action.

Initially, Coolidge Park had to be evacuated shortly before 3 p.m. due to the storm's effects, including flooding. Officials said the call to Mr. Wilkinson was not until around 6 p.m.

With nothing slated at the Auditorium, the facility's staff began working closely with Moon River's team to make it happen.

Bryan Benson, of Moon River, said, "We got the word out (about the change of venue) via social media, text messages, and email."

He added, "The staff at the auditorium were absolutely incredible and pulled off the impossible on short notice. We are forever grateful to them."

Mr. Wilkinson cited "incredible work by the entire Moon River team as well as the Tivoli Theatre Foundation‘s amazing staff to move on a dime and make an incredible night happen. There was a wide variety of acts that played, including the headliner Leon Bridges."

Acts that performed on the Auditorium stage included:

Drew and Ellie Holcomb

Abraham Alexander

Sammy Rae & The Friends

JP Saxe

Local Natives

Charley Crockett

Leon Bridges