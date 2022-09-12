The Show Went On For The Moon River Festival - Thanks To Auditorium Staff

 Monday, September 12, 2022 78.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

When ominous clouds and heavy rain at Coolidge Park seemed to doom the finale of the Moon River Festival, somehow a quick switch was worked out to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

Nick Wilkinson, executive director of the Tivoli Foundation, said he got a call about the popular festival's plight, and his team sprang into action.

Initially, Coolidge Park had to be evacuated shortly before 3 p.m. due to the storm's effects, including flooding. Officials said the call to Mr. Wilkinson was not until around 6 p.m.

With nothing slated at the Auditorium, the facility's staff began working closely with Moon River's team to make it happen.

Bryan Benson, of Moon River, said, "We got the word out (about the change of venue) via social media, text messages, and email."

He added, "The staff at the auditorium were absolutely incredible and pulled off the impossible on short notice. We are forever grateful to them."

Mr. Wilkinson cited "incredible work by the entire Moon River team as well as the Tivoli Theatre Foundation‘s amazing staff to move on a dime and make an incredible night happen. There was a wide variety of acts that played, including the headliner Leon Bridges."

Acts that performed on the Auditorium stage included:

 

Drew and Ellie Holcomb

Abraham Alexander

Sammy Rae & The Friends

JP Saxe

Local Natives

Charley Crockett

Leon Bridges


A Catoosa County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for incest and child molestation. Jeffery Lee Zelko, 42, pleaded guilty to incest and child molestation before Judge Ralph Van ... (click for more)

A Summerville, Ga., man has been found guilty of four counts of child molestation. Jonathan Michael Culberson, 33, was also found guilty by a Chattooga County jury of one count of sexual battery ... (click for more)

An Alabama man is charged with second-degree murder in Hamilton County in connection with the overdose death of a 36-year-old mother of two. Christopher Clay Garrison, 31, was indicted ... (click for more)



Catoosa County Man Gets 15-Year Sentence For Child Molestation

A Catoosa County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for incest and child molestation. Jeffery Lee Zelko, 42, pleaded guilty to incest and child molestation before Judge Ralph Van Pelt, Jr. His prison time will be followed by 25 years of sex offender probation. District Attorney Chris Arnt said, "The victim and her family, who were present in the courtroom at the ... (click for more)

Jury Convicts Summerville Man Of Child Molestation; Gets 10-Year Sentence

A Summerville, Ga., man has been found guilty of four counts of child molestation. Jonathan Michael Culberson, 33, was also found guilty by a Chattooga County jury of one count of sexual battery of a child under 16 years of age. The case was tried over the course of two days in Summerville and was presided over by Judge Kristina Cook Graham. Judge Graham sentenced Culberson ... (click for more)

The Constitution - The Binding Tie

Constitution Day is Sept. 17. Congress set this day aside in 2004 for us to honor the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1787. In the law establishing Constitution Day, Congress also required that all publicly funded educational institutions and federal agencies provide educational programing on the history of the Constitution on this day. The Nation ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

The tributes that have been written in the days since Queen Elizabeth are dazzling. She was among the most respected and admired world leaders of our time and what a royal matriarch she was for years on the throne. As I read several, there was one a Londoner by the name of Carl Laferton, an executive with the English Gospel Coalition, wrote that appeared on Google News. It seemed ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Host Charlotte FC

Chattanooga Football Club has announced an upcoming match with Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro club at Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 1st. The game will serve as Fan Appreciation Night for Chattanooga FC, with giveaways, fireworks, and much more. “We are excited to have an opportunity to play another match in front of our fans and supporters here in 2022. Charlotte FC is building ... (click for more)

Vols Take Down Pitt, 34-27, In Overtime At The Johnny Majors Classic

The Tennessee Vols fell behind early on the road at the Johnny Majors Classic, but fought back to defeat #17 Pitt, 34-27, in overtime. Hendon Hooker raced 12 yards on the opening play of the OT, then hit frequent target Cedric Tillman in the end zone to break the 27-27 tie. A hobbled fifth year quarterback Nick Patti, who came in after USC transfer Kedon Slovis was injured, ... (click for more)


