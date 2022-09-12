Alabama Man Charged With Providing Fentanyl That Led To Death Of Mother Of 2

An Alabama man is charged with second-degree murder in Hamilton County in connection with the overdose death of a 36-year-old mother of two.

Christopher Clay Garrison, 31, was indicted by the Grand Jury in connection with the Oct. 8, 2021 death.

The incident occurred near the 2000 block of Rock Bluff Road in Hixson.

Charges were brought following a 10-month investigation by the HCSO’s Investigative Services into the death after evidence was obtained implicating Garrison with supplying the woman with fentanyl leading to her overdose death.

The Lake View (Ala.) Police Department in Alabama conducted a warrant service on Garrison and were able to take him into custody at his residence.

Officials said, "Upon conducting Garrison’s interview and additional follow up investigation, additional evidence was obtained which supported the HCSO’s investigation and eventual outcome of this case. Garrison is currently in custody in Alabama at the Tuscaloosa County Jail (Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office) awaiting extradition to Hamilton County."

Garrison is also charged with identity theft, forgery over $1,000 and theft of property over $1,000.