13 County Schools Earn Reward Status; Brainerd High Comes Off Priority List

Monday, September 12, 2022

The latest release of Hamilton County student testing data from the Tennessee Department of Education shows 13 local schools that earned Reward School status, one school that exited the state’s Priority List, and an overall rating of Satisfactory for the District’s accountability efforts.

Additionally, 13 Hamilton County schools are being recognized as Level 5 schools for the academic growth shown by their students during the spring testing period.

“We are pleased to see the continued growth of students in Hamilton County,” said HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “However, as we have said throughout the analysis of 2021-22 test data, there is much work left for us to do. We will continue our efforts to better connect with our students so we can provide them with the supports they need to thrive.

"In terms of the District’s Accountability status, it is important to note that we earned a rating of Satisfactory, but our focus will continue to be on providing opportunities and access across all grade levels throughout the district to move the achievement and growth needles in a positive direction for all students.”

District Accountability evaluates six indicators and weighs them equally to determine a school system’s performance. The six indicators are grades 3-5 success rate, grades 6-8 success rate, grades 9-12 success rate, chronically out of school rates, English Language proficiency assessment results, and graduation rate.

For Hamilton County, both achievement and student group determinations were designated as Satisfactory. Brainerd High School was removed from the state’s list of Priority Schools based on its 2021-22 performance.

Priority Schools are those with scores indicating they are in the lowest-performing five percent of schools across the state or have a graduation rate less than 67 percent.

“Brainerd High School exiting the Priority List is an example of how connecting with our students and a focus on academic press and personalization can impact the outcomes of our students,” said HCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart. “Brainerd is a very proud community that has rallied around its high school to provide support in a variety of ways, all of which help build the foundation for greater success in the future.”

Thirteen Hamilton County Schools were recognized as Reward Schools, a designation for schools that showed exemplary performance and/or progress in academics, attendance, graduation rate, and college readiness.

HCS Reward Schools are:

? Bess T. Shepherd Elementary

? Big Ridge Elementary

? Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy

? Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts

? Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences Upper

? Hamilton County Collegiate High at Chattanooga State

? Hixson Elementary

? Lookout Mountain Elementary

? Lookout Valley Elementary

? STEM School Chattanooga

? Thrasher Elementary ? Westview Elementary

? Woodmore Elementary

Hamilton County schools recognized as Level 5 Schools are:

? Bess T. Shepherd Elementary

? Central High

? Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence

? Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy

? Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts

? Chattanooga Preparatory School

? Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences Upper ? East Hamilton High

? Hixson Elementary

? Lookout Mountain Elementary

? Ooltewah Middle

? Red Bank High

? Tyner Academy

Eight Hamilton County schools appear on the state’s list of Priority Schools. They are:

? Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy

? Dalewood Middle

? East Lake Academy of Fine Arts

? Hamilton County Virtual School

? Hardy Elementary

? Orchard Knob Elementary

? Orchard Knob Middle

? The Howard School


September 13, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 12, 2022

Man, 36, Critically Injured In Wreck At Rossville Boulevard Exit Of I-24

September 12, 2022

At Least 1 Person Shot On Gunbarrel Road


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BASHAW, MICHAEL KEITH 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 64 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County HARASSMENT BOLES, COTY ... (click for more)

Man, 36, Critically Injured In Wreck At Rossville Boulevard Exit Of I-24

A 36-year-old man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Rossville Boulevard exit of I-24 on Monday afternoon. At 5 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a single-vehicle crash. Police were notified of the accident on the interstate with possible entrapment. Upon arrival, officers found the driver unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Constitution - The Binding Tie

Constitution Day is Sept. 17. Congress set this day aside in 2004 for us to honor the signing of the Constitution in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1787. In the law establishing Constitution Day, Congress also required that all publicly funded educational institutions and federal agencies provide educational programing on the history of the Constitution on this day. The Nation ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

The tributes that have been written in the days since Queen Elizabeth are dazzling. She was among the most respected and admired world leaders of our time and what a royal matriarch she was for years on the throne. As I read several, there was one a Londoner by the name of Carl Laferton, an executive with the English Gospel Coalition, wrote that appeared on Google News. It seemed ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Can't Be Lax Against Under-Manned Akron

Akron bears no resemblance to Tennessee’s previous football opponent. So say the oddsmakers and they are emphatic. The Vols are a whopping 46.5-point favorite as of Monday evening. And that’s probably a fair estimation of what will transpire when the Zips visit Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. They are coming off a 52-0 rout at the hands of Michigan State. UT’s fans, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Host Charlotte FC

Chattanooga Football Club has announced an upcoming match with Charlotte FC’s MLS NEXT Pro club at Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 1st. The game will serve as Fan Appreciation Night for Chattanooga FC, with giveaways, fireworks, and much more. “We are excited to have an opportunity to play another match in front of our fans and supporters here in 2022. Charlotte FC is building ... (click for more)


