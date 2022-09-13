 Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Weather

Quarry Request In Lookout Valley Moves On To City Council

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

A request for a quarry in Lookout Valley that is opposed by Reflection Riding, the Black Creek development and Covenant Transport has been moved on for consideration by the City Council.

Donna Shepherd of A.D. Engineering said the purpose of the quarry is to lower the land for future industrial use. She said the aim is to level the site to 665 feet. Ms. Shepherd said the property is undulating and there may be two pads for industrial development - so that all the land does not need to be leveled the same.

She said the group has a land disturbance permit that already allows it to blast and to remove material from the site.

The property, owned by Bill Ramsey, is at 3400 Cummings Highway and includes over 53 acres.

The Planning Commission, on motion of City Council member Jenny Hill, recommended approval of the M-4 request with certain conditions added. Ms. Hill said City Councilman Chip Henderson of Lookout Valley was comfortable with moving the case on and would be working with both sides toward a final resolution.

Kaitlin Sims of Chazen Engineering said under the proposal there would be 7.6 million cubic yards of material taken down at the site with over half a million truck trips. Her firm has been hired by opponents of the project.

A representative of Black Creek said many of its residents now work from home and the operation of a quarry would disturb their peace and quiet. Ms. Hill questioned how Black Creek residents would be affected, saying the quarry would be some distance away, including across the interstate. 

Heather Degaetano of Reflection Riding said the site is just across Lookout Creek from the 300-acre nature preserve. She said it would also disturb its solitude and potentially impair a current cleanup project in the vicinity of the confluence of Black Creek with Lookout Creek.

Ethan Collier, Planning Commission chairman, said blasting goes on around the county in development projects, including at Black Creek where development of the top of Aetna Mountain is taking place. He said developers routinely sell rock, dirt and construction materials taken from their sites.

He also said the county "is desperately in need of industrial space."

Bryan Shults of the Regional Planning Agency said the M-4 zone was put into place in 1998, and existing quarries were grandfathered in. That includes one that is near Black Creek. A Black Creek spokesman said that quarry only blasts 6-8 times per year and gives warning to residents.

There would be no restrictions on the new quarry, which could operate at any time, opponents said.

 

 


