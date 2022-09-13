Plane Crashes Tuesday Morning; 2 People On Board Are Uninjured

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a plane crash on Tuesday at 11:35 a.m.

The single engine plane went down off Jubilee Drive just short of the airport runway at Lovell Field.

There were two people on board. There was no fire and there were no serious injuries. Both passengers were out of plane on CFD’s arrival.

Squad 13 (Blue Shift) was first on scene and established command. Squad 13 and Squad 7 stabilized the aircraft. A small fuel leak was mitigated and controlled.

CFD personnel, HCEMS, CPD and Airport Fire and Police were on the scene.