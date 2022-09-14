Shipley Says Short Term Vacation Rentals Proliferating, Including 7 In His Neighborhood; Graham Touts Pickleball

County Commissioner Gene-O Shipley said short term vacation rentals are proliferating in Hamilton County, including seven in his neighborhood on the lake. "All of a sudden they are popping up all over," he said.

He said, "It's a party zone with boats in and out and people everywhere," he said.

Commissioner Shipley added, "There are more illegal rentals out there than legal ones. We've got to get a handle on it."

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said due to the county's form of government that there is a limit on restrictions that can be placed on the rentals in the unincorporated county.

He said, "We are aware of the problem, and we will look to see what we can and cannot do."

Commissioner Warren Mackey said homeowners should be able to decide what they do with their property without government interference. He said there was a lot of "not in my backyard."

Commissioner Joe Graham said the STVRs are effective at policing themselves. He said an owner is highly motivated to keep up the rental and to not offend neighbors or they will receive a costly bad review online.

He said, "There is a system in place to weed out the bad ones."

Commissioner Graham said the home rental business can bring "a huge tax benefit" to local governments.

In other action, Commissioner Graham said the latest craze is pickleball. He said, "It's huge - very huge."

He said more local courts are needed to accommodate the growing number of players - many of whom are older.

Commissioner Graham said in some cases a tennis court can be altered to form two pickleball courts, while still leaving the tennis option.

He recommended that churches consider putting pickleball courts in their fellowship halls and make them available to the public.

