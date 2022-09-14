Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor Facing DUI Charge

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor David Bennett was arrested Tuesday night on a charge of driving under the influence.

Authorities said the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for failure to maintain lane and a headlight violation, but he kept driving into Georgia.

Lookout Mountain, Ga., officers then took up the case and stopped the vehicle. When officers recognized the driver was the mayor and "smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage," the Georgia State Patrol was called in to handle the case.

The arrest was made after field sobriety tests were conducted.

Mayor Bennett was taken to the Walker County Jail.

City Manager Kenny Lee issued this statement, "We are aware of the charges. Mayor Bennett has advised that he was not intoxicated and offered to take a breathalyzer. He is looking forward to his day in court to prove his innocence and he feels confident he will be exonerated."

According to online records, Mayor Bennett, 51, was arrested last month for DUI and tampering with evidence in Cedar Bluff, Ala.