September 15, 2022
The Concurrent Grand Jury reported that it more than doubled the cases it heard compared to the prior session.
Foreman Hugh Moore said the credit was given to prosecutor Kate Lavery for working
Neil Meyer, 36, has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that happened on Sept. 10. A 36-year old woman was killed.
After further investigation, arrest warrants were taken out
Pharmacist Lawrence Beecher Coleman built a home with a view across downtown and beyond Missionary Ridge around 1906. It was at 32 East Terrace at the top of Cameron Hill.
The Coleman house had a long front porch, and it featured six fireplaces.
Coleman was a clerk for the druggist R.J. Miller and was living on Oak Street in 1887. By 1891, the firm was called L.B. Coleman
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Hixson Pike on Wednesday night.
At approximately 9:50 p.m., the Soddy Daisy Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the 11200 block of Hixson Pike on a pedestrian struck.
Upon arrival of Hamilton County EMS personnel, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's
Let the political follies begin in county government, so the rabbit hole decent begins.
At present comes his majesty Wamp ordering the exile of the most seasoned and knowledgeable County Attorney Rheubin Taylor in a forced retirement scenario, citing Taylor's age and years of service. Last time I checked ordering employees out the door due to age is quite problematic, as Taylor
Nikki Haley is one of two South Carolinians who just spoke from the heart. The other is Senator Tim Scott, who is just as put out with an America he doesn’t know, and we’ll meet in a moment. This past weekend Nikki was receiving a Patriot’s Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society when she voiced a warning of a fading national pride among our younger generations.
The
Sydney Hermann of Dalton State (Ga.) was named SSAC Women's Golfer of the Week the conference office announced Tuesday. The awards are based on performance for the week of Sept. 5-11.
Sydney Hermann (Dalton State – SR – Ponca City, Okla.)
This is her fifth career weekly honor
Hermann finished 8th out of 83 golfers at the Players Club Invitational, shooting a seven-over
Opportunities for scoring were plentiful in the season opening Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational. The #2 Roadrunners were one of those teams capitalizing on great scoring conditions shooting two of their three team rounds under par, but it was wasn't enough in the end as they would fall two strokes short of victory at Sanctuary Cove Golf Club in Waverly on Monday and Tuesday.
... (click for more)