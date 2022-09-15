Student Arrested For Making Shooting Threat At Signal Mountain Middle/High School

The Sheriff's Office said it investigated a threat of a shooting at Signal Mountain Middle/High School and arrested a student in the incident.

It happened on Sept. 6, but it was only made public on Thursday.

Officials said the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services "was advised by the School Resource Deputy assigned to Signal Mountain Middle High School that a shooting threat had been made against the facility.

"The school threat was communicated anonymously by electronic means.

"An investigation was initiated and a suspect student was identified.

After further investigation, a student at the school was charged with TCA 39-16-502 (False Reports)."

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “The safety and security of our community’s children and our schools is paramount to this agency. The HCSO will use every tool, resource, partnership, and technological means necessary to hold those accountable who threaten the safety and well-being of our children. I am proud of our personnel for their efforts to quickly investigate this matter and charge those who choose to disrupt our institutions of learning and threaten the safety of our students.”