Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Wednesday Night On Hixson Pike

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Hixson Pike on Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., the Soddy Daisy Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the 11200 block of Hixson Pike on a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival of Hamilton County EMS personnel, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit was requested to investigate the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim is not being released until family notification has been made.