Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Wednesday Night On Hixson Pike

Thursday, September 15, 2022

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Hixson Pike on Wednesday night.

 

At approximately 9:50 p.m., the Soddy Daisy Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the 11200 block of Hixson Pike on a pedestrian struck.

 

Upon arrival of Hamilton County EMS personnel, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased.

 

 

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit was requested to investigate the crash.  

 

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim is not being released until family notification has been made. 


Avian Influenza Detected In Tennessee

AG Skrmetti Urges President Biden To Classify Fentanyl A Weapon Of Mass Destruction

Avian Influenza Detected In Tennessee

A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. The affected backyard flock in Obion ... (click for more)

AG Skrmetti Urges President Biden To Classify Fentanyl A Weapon Of Mass Destruction

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is joining a multi-state effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide and the potential for deliberate misuse. This action would require ... (click for more)

Waste Reduction And Recycling Has Regressed

The Chattanooga region has regressed in waste management practices. Recycling went to heck in a hand basket when elected officials drank the single stream Kool-Aid. Single stream was initiated by major garbage haulers, an industry that profits when we generate waste. Who will lose, if we reuse? Garbage haulers. Single stream has so disconnected citizens from the garbage disposal ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 2 From South Carolina Who Love America

Nikki Haley is one of two South Carolinians who just spoke from the heart. The other is Senator Tim Scott, who is just as put out with an America he doesn’t know, and we’ll meet in a moment. This past weekend Nikki was receiving a Patriot’s Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society when she voiced a warning of a fading national pride among our younger generations. The ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Hermann Named SSAC Women's Golfer Of The Week

Sydney Hermann of Dalton State (Ga.) was named SSAC Women's Golfer of the Week the conference office announced Tuesday. The awards are based on performance for the week of Sept. 5-11. Sydney Hermann (Dalton State – SR – Ponca City, Okla.) This is her fifth career weekly honor Hermann finished 8th out of 83 golfers at the Players Club Invitational, shooting a seven-over ... (click for more)

Dalton State Men Second At Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational

Opportunities for scoring were plentiful in the season opening Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational. The #2 Roadrunners were one of those teams capitalizing on great scoring conditions shooting two of their three team rounds under par, but it was wasn't enough in the end as they would fall two strokes short of victory at Sanctuary Cove Golf Club in Waverly on Monday and Tuesday. ... (click for more)


