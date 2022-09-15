Former City Attorney Randy Nelson Dies At 81

Former City Attorney Randy Nelson has died at 81.

He was born on January 10, 1941, to the late Russell and Mary (Bills) Nelson in Omaha, Nebraska. He graduated from Palmer High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Colorado at Boulder.



He entered medical school at the University of Pittsburgh. After completing his first year at the height of the Cold War, he decided to join the Army. Trained at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, he was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky in the Engineering Demolition Training group. He would go on to join the Army Reserves JAG Corps.

After completion of his regular Army service, he entered law school at the University of Tennessee- Knoxville. Upon graduation in 1968, he accepted an offer from Eugene Collins and Associates in Chattanooga. Mr.

Collins became a mentor and friend.would go on to argue before many courts on the city’s behalf, including the U.S. Supreme Court.After Mr. Collins retired in 1990, Mr. Nelson succeeded him as the third city attorney of Chattanooga.

He served as city attorney until 2009. Two of his close associates and friends, Michael McMahan and Phillip Noblett, would later become city attorneys.

He also served as a member of the Chattanooga Industrial Development Board and helped secure funding for many projects over the years - even delaying his retirement in order to work out the legal requirements and details for the Volkswagen plant.

Mr. Nelson was a past president of the Tennessee Municipal Attorneys Association, member of the Chattanooga and Tennessee Bar Association, and Phi Alpha Delta.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Carolyn, son Kenneth, son Keith and his wife, Jessica, grandkids Abigail and Zachary, sisters in law Janice Garrett and Sandra Painter, nephews Chad, Jason, and Justin, and niece Kelly.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory to either the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY, 10306 or Alzheimer’s Foundation at the National Processing Center, Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.

A Celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Hixson Presbyterian Church, 1450 Jackson Mill Drive, with Pastor Robert Johnson and Reverend David Fugatt officiating. Burial will follow at Chattanooga Memorial Park.

Please share your thoughts and memories atwww.chattanooganorthchapel.com

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.