Rhonda Thurman Wants Those Paid At Lower Levels In The Schools To Get Bigger Share Of Pay Increases

County School Board member Rhonda Thurman said those in the lower levels at the schools should get higher pay increases than those at the top.

She said, "Every time we have an across the board pay increase, the gap widens."

Ms. Thurman said, "People that are really missed when they leave a school are people like the school secretary. When somebody leaves the central office people are not going to miss them."

She said she had discussed with Supt. Justin Robertson, and he confirms, that the board could opt to raise the pay of those on the lower rungs more than for the ones making over $100,000.

She said she hopes the new 11-member board can come up with a pay increase that helps most those at the low end.

Dr. Robertson said the school system is committed to trying to deal with pay issues that are causing some school employees to take jobs elsewhere.

He said, "Our competition is not Catoosa County or Cleveland or Bradley County. It's corporate offices like Blue Cross or Unum who are having problems finding workers."

Board member Marco Perez agreed, saying the corporations "are offering great packages that are inducing some of our people to leave."

Dr. Robertson said another issue that the schools will seek to address is pay compression - when there is little difference in pay between employees regardless of differences in their respective knowledge, skills, experience or abilities. He acknowledged that some of that is happening in the schools.

He said the duties for a position at one school may be far more demanding than the same position at a smaller school.

The superintendent cited significant pay increases in recent years, and he said the schools offer attractive insurance, dental and clinic benefits. He said the insurance assessment to employees has not gone up for seven years.

He said the school system did have 40 pay grades and 26 steps. He said that was trimmed to 16 each. He said whenever there is a one level increase that all employees get 2.5 percent pay hikes.

Supt. Robertson, who said the system uses a pay consultant, said the starting pay for classified employees has gone from $10.68 per hour in 2019 to $15 per hour now.

Dr. Robertson said, "We don't pay our administrators enough either, including our principals and assistant principals."

Karin Hawkins, Normal Park school secretary, gave this statement:

Hi, my name is Karin Hawkins and I’m the school secretary at Normal Park. As classified employees, we don’t have an HCEA, TEA, a union, or anyone standing up for us. You’re it. The people in this room. So thank you for listening today and for your support.

This is only my story, but I’ve heard there are many others just like it. I have an advertising degree and worked in that field for years, but I thought it’d be fun to work at my daughters’ school for a bit. Well, I’m still here, 17 years later. It’s because I absolutely LOVE my job. I love everything about it, except this one thing…

Our objective is to educate and nurture children, so I completely understand why most of the conversations are in support of teachers. So I was thrilled to hear you raised the minimum wage of classified staff to $15. They are so deserving. My co-workers' wages increased $2-$4 an hour. I got 72 cents. While neither are enough to match inflation, it’s still a small raise, and one that I know you’re not obligated to give us.

At the secretaries meeting each August, the Superintendent stresses how important our role is. How we’re the face of the school. The support for teachers, parents and children. Principals and staff tell me how vital I am to them, and parents joke that secretaries “run the school”. I know how much we contribute and I do feel invaluable. Those words of affirmation and appreciation are a lot of what’s kept me here all these years.

On page 1, I’ve given you a breakdown of my income over the years, along with a list of 47 separate job duties that I do. I feel a secretary’s responsibilities do not match the rate of pay. Not in the competitive business world and certainly not with the recent inflation. We also have college degrees. And we work 11 days more in the summer than teachers and most staff. The title “school secretary” really is a misnomer. We’re more of an office manager than someone who sits and answers phones. I know the pressures you face with a limited budget and people hounding you from all sides. But this is a valid argument for another day.

The main reason I’m here is I’ve spoken to secretaries who started this year. When they told me how much they’re making an hour, it was very upsetting. I worked as a clerical assistant the first 2 years, and a secretary for the last 15 years. Last week I learned I’m only making $1.27 more an hour than someone who started as a secretary a month ago. And I’m making the EXACT same amount as another first-year secretary. Suddenly I went from feeling appreciated and valued to feeling angry, taken advantage of, and invisible. I also learned a new term: Wage compression. Now I understand what’s happening to me. What I don’t understand is how this is even possible.

I’ve shown up for 17 years with a positive attitude, growing more useful and knowledgeable each year. I’ve received the highest rating on all my evaluations and I average only one sick day a year. I work non-stop every day, often from home, and I know every square inch of that building. As a magnet school and without a registrar, I have more duties than some. Salaries should NOT be one size fits all. We just got a full time nurse last year. I was the nurse for 13 years with no additional training or compensation. I’ve assisted countless staff and 14 new admin over the years, Dr. Robertson included. I truly felt like I had earned my status as top secretary or at least in regards to my income.

So you can imagine my shock when I learned that ALL of those years, all of that additional knowledge, all of that devotion and work ethic is only worth $1.27. I’ve never felt unappreciated until now. To put it simply, it’s crushing and took the wind out of my sails. On page 4 is a spreadsheet listing the work experience of other secretaries and their pay. Their names have been hidden because the numbers speak for themselves.

I’m only giving you this one example of pay inequity, but I know it’s happening to other veterans in all classified positions. I don’t want to take anything away from new hires. I know you have to pay competitive wages, especially now that the cost of living has risen considerably. But I do feel strongly about this wage compression. It’s not fair. It is NOT right. And it’s very insulting to those of us who have proven our loyalty all these years. I know you’re aware this problem exists and the conversation’s already started.

Thank you for addressing this issue. I’m not placing blame because there are many factors at play that caused this. I just want to put a face to all of this and show you how it affects people. I want you to see exactly how unfair it is - on paper - in real life. So whether it’s a longevity bonus, or preferably bumping your long-standing employees to a higher pay grade, please figure it out. Make it right. We deserve it and we need your support because like I said … you’re all we’ve got. Thank you.