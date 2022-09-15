 Friday, September 16, 2022 67.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Community Leader Gerald Mason Urges Support For County Attorney Rheubin Taylor

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Community leader Gerald Mason has issued a statement of support for County Attorney Rheubin Taylor, saying he should not be pushed out of office by the new county mayor, Weston Wamp.

Mr. Mason said, "My pastor and lawyer, Rheubin M. Taylor, is unfairly being asked to resign from his position as Hamilton County attorney after 28 years of excellent service to our county and serving under three county mayors and county executives.

"For a person who has given so much to our community as a whole and to Hamilton County in particular it's just not right.

"I am asking all 11 current members of the Hamilton County Commission not to allow this travesty of Injustice to occur and every concerned citizen of Hamilton County to call our new Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and express your displeasure with him asking County Attorney Taylor to resign with two years remaining on his contract.

"We can't allow our leaders to be forced out of their positions without cause.

"Gerald Webb is a fine person and I would stand behind him if he were in a similar predicament."


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Rhonda Thurman Wants Those Paid At Lower Levels In The Schools To Get Bigger Share Of Pay Increases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON 3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

County School Board member Rhonda Thurman said those in the lower levels at the schools should get higher pay increases than those at the top. She said, "Every time we have an across the board ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON 3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK 1416 MANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT BERRY, RONNIE WAYNE 1914 EAST 31ST STREET ... (click for more)

Opinion

Waste Reduction And Recycling Has Regressed

The Chattanooga region has regressed in waste management practices. Recycling went to heck in a hand basket when elected officials drank the single stream Kool-Aid. Single stream was initiated by major garbage haulers, an industry that profits when we generate waste. Who will lose, if we reuse? Garbage haulers. Single stream has so disconnected citizens from the garbage disposal ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Texas A&M In Trouble?

There is an old saying in football circles that “It isn’t far from the penthouse to the outhouse.” Nothing could be more true about today’s plight of Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M football team after the Aggies were shockingly tumbled from sixth in the AP College Poll to 24th following a 17-14 upset by lightly regarded Appalachian State last weekend. Fisher signed the No. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State's Hermann Named SSAC Women's Golfer Of The Week

Sydney Hermann of Dalton State (Ga.) was named SSAC Women's Golfer of the Week the conference office announced Tuesday. The awards are based on performance for the week of Sept. 5-11. Sydney Hermann (Dalton State – SR – Ponca City, Okla.) This is her fifth career weekly honor Hermann finished 8th out of 83 golfers at the Players Club Invitational, shooting a seven-over ... (click for more)

Dalton State Men Second At Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational

Opportunities for scoring were plentiful in the season opening Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational. The #2 Roadrunners were one of those teams capitalizing on great scoring conditions shooting two of their three team rounds under par, but it was wasn't enough in the end as they would fall two strokes short of victory at Sanctuary Cove Golf Club in Waverly on Monday and Tuesday. ... (click for more)


