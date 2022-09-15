Community Leader Gerald Mason Urges Support For County Attorney Rheubin Taylor

Community leader Gerald Mason has issued a statement of support for County Attorney Rheubin Taylor, saying he should not be pushed out of office by the new county mayor, Weston Wamp.

Mr. Mason said, "My pastor and lawyer, Rheubin M. Taylor, is unfairly being asked to resign from his position as Hamilton County attorney after 28 years of excellent service to our county and serving under three county mayors and county executives.

"For a person who has given so much to our community as a whole and to Hamilton County in particular it's just not right.

"I am asking all 11 current members of the Hamilton County Commission not to allow this travesty of Injustice to occur and every concerned citizen of Hamilton County to call our new Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and express your displeasure with him asking County Attorney Taylor to resign with two years remaining on his contract.

"We can't allow our leaders to be forced out of their positions without cause.

"Gerald Webb is a fine person and I would stand behind him if he were in a similar predicament."