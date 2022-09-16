September 16, 2022
The attorney for former Rhea County Executive George Thacker is asking that he be granted home confinement at his sentencing for wire fraud in connection with improper use of COVID relief funds. ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON
3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)
The attorney for former Rhea County Executive George Thacker is asking that he be granted home confinement at his sentencing for wire fraud in connection with improper use of COVID relief funds.
His sentencing is now set for Oct. 6 in Federal Court in Chattanooga.
His guideline sentencing range is 33-41 months in federal prison.
Prosecutors said Thacker applied for and ... (click for more)
For once, I agree with Rhonda Thurman.
Percent-based pay raises exacerbate the problems and are the lazy way out.
John L. Odom
Ooltewah (click for more)
There is an old saying in football circles that “It isn’t far from the penthouse to the outhouse.” Nothing could be more true about today’s plight of Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M football team after the Aggies were shockingly tumbled from sixth in the AP College Poll to 24th following a 17-14 upset by lightly regarded Appalachian State last weekend.
Fisher signed the No. ... (click for more)
Readying for a return to Rocky Top, the 15th-ranked Tennessee football team completed its Thursday walk through at Anderson Training Center in preparation for its Saturday night showdown against Akron, beginning at 7 p.m. at Neyland Stadium.
As kickoff approaches, excitement for the Volunteers mounts following the ranked road victory last weekend in Pittsburgh. Combine that ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Women's Golf Association held their Closing Play Day at Council Fire on Thursday.
Twenty-two teams played, consisting of 3 Flights. The format was best ball low net and gross with 50 percent of handicap taken.
Overall Low Gross Winners were Lisa Sellers and Lynn McGee.
Overall Low Net Winners were Karen Burns and Michele Purchase.
First Flight ... (click for more)