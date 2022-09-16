Lookout Mountain Elementary, Michigan Elementary Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Lookout Mountain Elementary School and Michigan Avenue Elementary in Bradley County are two of the six schools in Tennessee named as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The other Tennessee schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were: Brentwood – Grassland Elementary School, Williamson County School District.

Maryville – John Sevier Elementary School, Maryville City School District.

Nashville – Glendale Elementary School, Metropolitan Nashville Public School District.

Smyrna – Thurman Francis Elementary School, Rutherford County School District.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

With its 39th cohort, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates: