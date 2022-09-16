 Saturday, September 17, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Youth Found Dead At Bottom Of Waterfall At Sale Creek After Search For 2 Missing Youths; 1 Is Found Safe

Friday, September 16, 2022

After a search began for two missing youths in Sale Creek on Friday night, one of them was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall.

 

At approximately 7 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local fire, EMS, and rescue personnel responded to the 1200 block of Beck Road in Sale Creek for the report of two missing juveniles.

It was believed the two juveniles wondered off near one of the trails near the bluff and a waterfall.

 

One of the juveniles was eventually located safe, but search efforts continued for the second child.

 

Around 9:30 p.m., the second child was found deceased near the bottom of a waterfall.

 

At this time, HCSO Investigative Services personnel are conducting a death investigation surrounding the circumstances of the incident.


September 17, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 16, 2022

Woman Rescued After Fall Off Mountain Bike On Guild-Hardy Trail Near Ruby Falls

September 16, 2022

Weather Cited As Main Factor In Sept. 5 Plane Crash In Bradley County That Claimed 2 Lives


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELL, JACQUELYN CARMELA 314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114822 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who was injured in a bicycle wreck on Guild-Hardy Trail near Ruby Falls on Friday afternoon. At 1:08 p.m., units responded to the side of Lookout Mountain ... (click for more)

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board cites weather as the main factor in a Sept. 5 crash in Bradley County that claimed the life of pilot Dr. William Edward Gist ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELL, JACQUELYN CARMELA 314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114822 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BLANK, BENJAMIN HERMANN 4490 5TH AVE NW NAPLES, 34119 Age at Arrest: 19 ... (click for more)

Woman Rescued After Fall Off Mountain Bike On Guild-Hardy Trail Near Ruby Falls

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who was injured in a bicycle wreck on Guild-Hardy Trail near Ruby Falls on Friday afternoon. At 1:08 p.m., units responded to the side of Lookout Mountain after the woman riding her mountain bike crashed and fell, injuring her foot and ankle. It happened approximately a half mile down the trail. Quint 14, Quint 3, Squad 1, Battalion ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shedding No Tears For Rheubin Taylor

As a Black man, I will shed no tears or express any concern over Rheubin Taylor being asked to resign as the attorney for Hamilton County. What has been the legacy and contribution of Rheubin Taylor to the Black community of Chattanooga during his time in public office both as a Commissioner on the Council, and as Hamilton County Attorney? I am prepared to debate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Texas A&M In Trouble?

There is an old saying in football circles that “It isn’t far from the penthouse to the outhouse.” Nothing could be more true about today’s plight of Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M football team after the Aggies were shockingly tumbled from sixth in the AP College Poll to 24th following a 17-14 upset by lightly regarded Appalachian State last weekend. Fisher signed the No. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Football Prepares For Homecoming Matchup With North Alabama

The 9th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are headed home. Not just the team, but Mocs near and far return for Homecoming Weekend. From former walk ons to NFL Hall of Famers, the band is about to be back together. The alums get a close look at a 2-0 squad that tees off Saturday at 6 p.m., against North Alabama. This is the return affair after last year’s 20-0 win in Florence. The Mocs ... (click for more)

Lee's Taylor Leads Lady Flames To 2-0 Win Over Mississippi College

Lee coach Chris Hennessey was right on target when he praised the play of freshman goalkeeper Josie Taylor. Under constant fire from a determined Mississippi College team in the second half, Taylor came up with nine saves to help the Lady Flames defeat the Lady Choctaws 2-0. “Josie came up big in the second half,” commented Hennessey. “She is just a freshman, and she will keep ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors