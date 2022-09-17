Chattanooga United Way Celebrates Its 100th Birthday Today With Downtown Party

The United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s 100-year birthday block party, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, will take place today.

The event will feature food trucks, performances by the Pop-Up project, a giant interactive art experience, face painting, miniature golf and more.

It is free and open to the public from 5-8 p.m.

The party will follow the agency's largest volunteerism event to date, Impact Days, which began Friday and continues today.

Speakers will be on stage at 5:30 p.m.

The United Way is located at 630 Market St.

The event will be held on Market Street between 6th and 7th streets.