 Saturday, September 17, 2022 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga United Way Celebrates Its 100th Birthday Today With Downtown Party

Saturday, September 17, 2022

The United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s 100-year birthday block party, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, will take place today.

 

The event will feature food trucks, performances by the Pop-Up project, a giant interactive art experience, face painting, miniature golf and more.

 

It is free and open to the public from 5-8 p.m.

 

The party will follow the agency's largest volunteerism event to date, Impact Days, which began Friday and continues today.

 

Speakers will be on stage at 5:30 p.m.

 

The United Way is located at 630 Market St.

 

The event will be held on Market Street between 6th and 7th streets. 


September 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Youths Throw Hamburger At Woman's Car; Man Sends Harassing Messages To Neighbors Over Cigarette Smoke Issue

September 17, 2022

Soddy Daisy To Build City Hall Annex; STVRs And Litter Are Concerns

September 17, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A woman told police she was stopped at a red light downtown beside Hair of the Dog at 600 Market St., when a man walked up to her car and scared her. She said she pulled out her pepper spray ... (click for more)

The town of Soddy Daisy has outgrown its municipal building and is beginning to plan for a new one. City Manager Burt Johnson said that actually, every space was filled when the city hall first ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELL, JACQUELYN CARMELA 314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114822 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Youths Throw Hamburger At Woman's Car; Man Sends Harassing Messages To Neighbors Over Cigarette Smoke Issue

A woman told police she was stopped at a red light downtown beside Hair of the Dog at 600 Market St., when a man walked up to her car and scared her. She said she pulled out her pepper spray and warned him to back away. A gray Ford F-150 was stopped beside her with three white males in it. They thought she was talking to them and threw a hamburger at her car. They followed her a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy To Build City Hall Annex; STVRs And Litter Are Concerns

The town of Soddy Daisy has outgrown its municipal building and is beginning to plan for a new one. City Manager Burt Johnson said that actually, every space was filled when the city hall first opened in 1995. Plans are to have a new building next door to the old one. City hall personnel will be moved there when it is built and the current building will continue to be used by the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shedding No Tears For Rheubin Taylor

As a Black man, I will shed no tears or express any concern over Rheubin Taylor being asked to resign as the attorney for Hamilton County. What has been the legacy and contribution of Rheubin Taylor to the Black community of Chattanooga during his time in public office both as a Commissioner on the Council, and as Hamilton County Attorney? I am prepared to debate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Texas A&M In Trouble?

There is an old saying in football circles that “It isn’t far from the penthouse to the outhouse.” Nothing could be more true about today’s plight of Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M football team after the Aggies were shockingly tumbled from sixth in the AP College Poll to 24th following a 17-14 upset by lightly regarded Appalachian State last weekend. Fisher signed the No. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Football Prepares For Homecoming Matchup With North Alabama

The 9th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are headed home. Not just the team, but Mocs near and far return for Homecoming Weekend. From former walk ons to NFL Hall of Famers, the band is about to be back together. The alums get a close look at a 2-0 squad that tees off Saturday at 6 p.m., against North Alabama. This is the return affair after last year’s 20-0 win in Florence. The Mocs ... (click for more)

Lee's Taylor Leads Lady Flames To 2-0 Win Over Mississippi College

Lee coach Chris Hennessey was right on target when he praised the play of freshman goalkeeper Josie Taylor. Under constant fire from a determined Mississippi College team in the second half, Taylor came up with nine saves to help the Lady Flames defeat the Lady Choctaws 2-0. “Josie came up big in the second half,” commented Hennessey. “She is just a freshman, and she will keep ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors