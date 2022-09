Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARTOLOMEI COTTO, CHRISTIAN LEMUEL

141 HENDRICKS BLVD APT A REDBANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BLANCHARD, DWIGHT CRANSTON

578 RICHARDSON RD NE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOLLINGER, MICHAEL ALLEN

4204 WILLARD DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



BUNCH, TOMMIE A

93 BLACK MOUNTAIN DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BURNEY, PORTIA ASTAR

1860 WEST ATYLOR AVE EAST POINT, 30344

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALLOWAY, CHARKEDIA L

3631 6TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCALLOWAY, CHARNECEIA L1718 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOBB, JEREMIAH DEWAYNE2016 JACKSON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRAWFORD, LAKESHA DENISE4305 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSELLIS, ALBERT PAUL6306 BEARDEN LN BIRCHWOOD, 373085093Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLEGENTRY, ERICA NICOLE578 RICHARDSON RD NE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRAYSON, DEMETRUS DEON6223 LAGUANA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163225Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEGUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS1608 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONHAMILTON, MELISSA PAGE1916 SOUTH HOLLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARTLEY, STEPHEN ANDREW5318 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOOD, JOHN WILEY1520 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434811Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, JAMES DEWAYNE2803 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, SARRELL RENEA315 SOUTH LYERLY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD515 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMCCOLPIN, SCOTT1421 STRATMAN CR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKINNEY, MICHAEL LEE5425 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 373080000Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyARSONMOORE, JADA JANE300 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101318Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSMOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE1525 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 373431422Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTNUNN, ERIC SHANE2611 LOCKWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNUNNALLY, ADAM MATTHEW8673 FLOWERDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374218312Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRODRIGUEZ ZAVALA, OTONIEL6167 TALL PINE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRUDDER, CHARLES LLOYDHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARSHANNON, RILEY JANE651 SWEETFERN LANE SUGAR HILL, 30518Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSLAY, LATASHA N3631 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTWITTY, REGINALD2109 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWARE, NICOLAS CORDARIUS900 PRYOR COVE RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEBB, ERIC LEBRON1200 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HYDROCODONEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE OXYCODONEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE