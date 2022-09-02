 Saturday, September 3, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Walker County Commissioners Approve A Millage Rate Lower Than Originally Proposed

Friday, September 2, 2022

The Walker County Board of Commissioners adopted a millage rate for 2022 below what was originally proposed. Citing a desire to hold firm on taxes, the board unanimously approved a property tax rate that will be the lowest since 2013.

The new millage rate of 6.8283 mills in the unincorporated area represents a 17.86% reduction over 2021 when the rate was 8.313 mills. In addition, the new rate of 9.9213 mills in the incorporated areas represents a 17.06% decrease compared to 11.963 mills last year.

“We need to be sensitive when we set a millage rate,” said District 4 Commissioner Robert Stultz. “$30 could mean a water bill or a tank of gas.” Board members said young families and the elderly are stressed by higher property assessments, increases in the school tax, higher fuel prices and runaway inflation.

Due to the state’s complex formula used to compute millage based on the value added from reassessments, the new rate will actually generate $89 less in property tax revenue for county government operations. The revenue reduction will necessitate revisions to the FY2023 proposed budget, which will be voted on by the board on September 22.


September 3, 2022

September 3, 2022

September 3, 2022

A security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station at 740 E. 12 th St. called police and said there was an intoxicated man refusing to leave the property. Police arrived and spoke with the intoxicated man. He said he was unhappy because he was kicked off a Greyhound bus for being drunk. He said he wasn’t drunk but was asleep. He also said he had a couple beers at 6 p.m. the prior night. ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Grants Concessions To Townhome Developers; K9 Janga Leaving The City Along With Handler Garrett Bull

Actions taken by the Soddy Daisy Commission has made it a little easier for residential developers in the city. On the final reading to amend the zoning ordinance, the requirement to have a preliminary plat approved will no longer be necessary as part of the rezoning process for R-T/Z, Residential Town House Zero Lot Line District. This will make the process of rezoning for all ... (click for more)

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Who Really Are The Fascists? - And Response (2)

Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition. So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates? Who issued ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Opens 2022 Season

Tennessee football teammates Tamarion McDonald and Jalin Hyatt share a room and apparently it has quite a view. McDonald sat in their living room earlier this week and foresaw an interception for himself in the Vols’ season opener against Ball State. Hyatt responded with an even clearer personal vision. He was going to score the first touchdown. Seeing was believing for ... (click for more)

Mocs Volleyball Splits In Jacksonville Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs indoor volleyball team secured its first victory of the coach Julie Torbett era and 2022 season after defeating Presbyterian 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19) in the second match of the Jacksonville Invitational hosted by Jacksonville University on Friday afternoon. The win followed a narrow 3-2 (25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 23-25, 15-11) loss to the tournament ... (click for more)


