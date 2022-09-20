Police Blotter: Woman Sleeping On Street Is Startled By Men Walking By; Woman Calls Police When She Can’t Find Her Keys

A woman at Young Life, 757 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., told police she had received permission from an employee and was asleep in front of the business when she was startled awake as two males approached and walked by her. She had been attacked recently and has been on alert ever since. Police spoke with a man who said he and the woman are acquaintances and have interacted in the past without issue. Police also spoke to the other man who said he had just been walking down the sidewalk where the woman was sleeping.

* * *

A woman called police and said she was traveling southbound on Highway 153 nearing the I-75 exit. She said a bucket flew off a white Ford F250 and the lid to the bucket hit her windshield causing a hole. The lid had a metal ring to it and several items fell out of the bucket. The woman said the truck was hauling a boat, but the trailer did not have a tag. She sped up and got the tag off the truck. She said her mother was in the car with her and witnessed the incident. She also took pictures of the truck. She was clear on contacting her insurance.

* * *

A woman called police and said her Jeep had been broken into while parked at the Guild-Hardy Trailhead at 498 Ochs Hwy. She said they broke a window and moved property inside it while it was parked in the parking lot. She said nothing was taken from the Jeep.

* * *

A man called police and said someone called him and identified himself as H. Baker, a PayPal employee. The man said he was told that an account was opened in his name and $800 in Bitcoin was purchased. The man was told to purchase four $500 ATM cards from Target. He didn’t purchase the cards.

* * *

A man at Volkswagen at 8001 Volkswagen Dr. told police his driver’s side door was damaged. He said it didn’t look like another vehicle had hit it and doesn’t know where the damage came from.

* * *

A woman on Brighton Lane called police to say she had been talking to a person over the phone about a job interview. She was sent a check with no return address. When she took the check to a bank, she was informed it was fake. She wanted information on how to cut ties with the person she thought she was interviewing with and also wanted police aware there was a scam on the Internet. The officer told her to block forms of communication with the person and told her of the dangers of Internet scams. No police action was necessary.

* * *

An employee of the Hamilton County Clerk Tag and Registration office at 6135 Heritage Park Dr. told police a customer attempted to register a 2014 Durango with a fake title from Texas. The employee told police the registration office had a lot of issues with sellers using Washington, D.C. as their address. She showed police a seller who uses Washington, D.C. as his home address. Police had the employee run the Durango's VIN which came back to an owner in Georgia. The employee said there is nothing in her records that show the vehicle is stolen. Police spoke to the customer who said she owns a company which registers vehicles for people. The customer said her client is a long-time client and she has never had an issue. Police spoke to an investigator who said he would visit the client’s address. Police requested that the customer not reach out to the client. Police ran the Durango's VIN using Georgia as the state which came back to an owner. Police collected all documentation and turned it over to Property.

* * *

A woman told police her Jeep Compass broke down on Shepherd Road. She was able to get the vehicle out of the roadway and left it on the side of the road until she got paid. She checked on her vehicle several times a day and removed all the items from it. When she got back to her Jeep, she found that the driver’s side window was busted. She knew that she left a magazine to a firearm in her vehicle but it was not hers. She said that she did not know anything about the magazine or the firearm. The recreational center where the vehicles was parked should have some video evidence of the incident and police will attempt to get the video as evidence.

* * *

The manager of Circle K at 3743 Cummings Hwy. told police a couple was seen arriving in a dark gray small vehicle, possibly a Nissan Rogue. The suspects parked the vehicle at pump 6 and both came inside the convenience store. They selected a few items and, when they tried to pay with a card, for some reason it was declined. The video surveillance showed the female suspect placing all the items in a plastic bag. She told the clerk she was going to the vehicle to get her cellphone to pay for the items with a pay app while the male suspect waited inside the store. When the clerk got distracted, the male suspect exited the convenience store quickly, jumped in the driver’s side and left. The vehicle was seen going north on Cummings Highway towards I-24. The total loss was calculated at $36.89.

* * *

A woman on Merriam Street told police someone went into her unlocked SUV and took it. She said the key fob was inside the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen. Later, while patrolling the area of E. 17th Street, an officer saw a dark Rav4 matching the description of a stolen auto that fled from the officer the previous day. At that time, the officer found that it was stolen. On call auto crimes was contacted and requested to have the vehicle towed to the back lot at 3410 Amnicola Hwy. by Mostellars Towing. Police searched the area for cameras that would have possibly captured the suspects, but did not find them. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Pembrook Lane called police because she couldn’t find her car keys. She asked police to watch her purse while she looked for her keys. After a few minutes the woman returned with her keys and drove off.